Synchrony Joins Nacha as New Direct Member

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Nacha announced Synchrony, a leading consumer financing company and online bank, is its newest Direct Member. With the addition of Synchrony, Nacha now counts 47 Direct Members, including financial institutions and Payments Associations.

“We are excited to welcome Synchrony to Nacha’s community of Direct Members,” said Jane Larimer, President and CEO of Nacha. “Synchrony’s deep commitment to offering secure and accessible financial solutions, including ACH payments through its online banking platform, aligns with our mission to advance the modern ACH Network.”

Synchrony enables customers to utilize ACH payments through user-friendly online and mobile interfaces. These services provide consumers with low-cost, efficient ways to move money, helping them manage savings goals, make payments and build a better financial future.

“Becoming a Nacha Direct Member underscores our commitment to innovation and customer-centric financial solutions,” said Mary Anne Gilvin, SVP, Treasury Operations at Synchrony. “As a Direct Member, Synchrony will have the opportunity to contribute directly to the rulemaking process helping to shape the future of the ACH Network. We believe in delivering secure, seamless digital banking experiences to help our customers pay and save for the things that matter to them while getting value they cannot get anywhere else.”

Nacha's Direct Member program offers financial institutions and Payments Association organizations the ability to shape the governance and direction of the ACH Network. Direct Members vote on proposed Nacha Rules, nominate and elect members to Nacha’s Board of Directors, and participate in various committees and workgroups that help foster innovation and promote industry-wide collaboration.

More information about Nacha’s Direct Member program is available at nacha.org.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company at the heart of American commerce and opportunity. From health to home, auto to retail, our Synchrony products have been serving the needs of people and businesses for nearly 100 years. We provide responsible access to credit and banking products to support healthier financial lives for tens of millions of people, enabling them to access the things that matter to them. Additionally, through our innovative products and experiences, we support the growth and operations of some of the country’s most respected brands, as well as more than 400,000 small and midsize businesses and health and wellness providers that Americans rely on. Synchrony is proud to be ranked as the country’s #2 Best Company to Work For® by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.