Viper Partners Advises SF Dental Group in Landmark Transaction to Launch New Dental Platform in California

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners, a leading healthcare-focused investment banking and advisory firm, is proud to announce it represented SF Dental Group in a transformative transaction with a strategic buyer to launch a new dental platform in California.

"This is more than just a transaction—it’s the creation of a platform that will set new standards for dental care in California." Share

The deal is recognized as the largest dental transaction of the year, establishing a foundation for significant expansion and innovation in the state’s dental care market. The newly formed platform combines SF Dental Group’s established reputation for clinical excellence with the strategic buyer’s resources and operational expertise.

Together, they will focus on expanding access to high-quality dental care, enhancing patient experience, and supporting dental professionals with the tools, technology, and infrastructure needed to thrive.

“This is more than just a transaction—it’s the creation of a platform that will set new standards for dental care in California,” said David Branch, Founder & CEO of Viper Partners. “By aligning with a strategic partner, SF Dental Group is positioned to grow rapidly while maintaining its commitment to outstanding clinical outcomes and patient-first values.”

The deal reflects a broader shift in the dental industry, where consolidation and partnerships are creating opportunities for practices to scale, integrate specialty services, and adapt to rising patient demand for convenience and comprehensive care.

For California, one of the nation’s largest and most dynamic dental markets, this platform is poised to become a major player.

About Viper Partners

Viper Partners is a premier healthcare-focused investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory, and capital raising. With deep experience across dental and healthcare services, Viper Partners has advised on many of the industry’s most impactful transactions, helping practices and groups unlock growth opportunities while preserving their unique culture and clinical standards.

About SF Dental Group

SF Dental Group is a leading provider of comprehensive dental services in California, with five locations and 20 dentists offering general, cosmetic, and specialty dentistry. With a focus on patient experience, advanced technology, and clinical excellence, SF Dental Group has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted names in the region.