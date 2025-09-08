Lumos Expands to Charleston County, South Carolina, Bringing Ultra-Fast Connectivity to Over 50,000 Homes and Businesses

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet and network infrastructure leader, today announced its expansion in Charleston County, South Carolina. As part of this initiative, Lumos will build more than 500 miles of fiber infrastructure, bringing high-speed internet to over 50,000 homes, small businesses, and multifamily communities in Mount Pleasant and the surrounding area.

Lumos, now part of T-Mobile Fiber, is expanding its fiber network to strategically grow and support Lumos’s mission to strengthen South Carolina’s digital infrastructure, introduce greater broadband competition, and empower more communities with the connectivity they need to thrive. The network will provide service to consumers and businesses via T-Mobile Fiber, in addition to large businesses and bulk MDU complexes which will be under the Lumos brand.

Lumos’s fiber network, used to power T-Mobile Fiber’s residential internet service, brings advanced fiber optic technology to areas built to support remote work, online learning, telehealth, and the digital tools families and businesses rely on every day.

Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos, shared that the expansion is a testament to the company’s growth and is proud of the support Lumos will bring to coastal communities in South Carolina.

“At Lumos, we believe that reliable, high-speed fiber internet is the backbone of thriving communities. Our expansion in Charleston County marks an exciting step in connecting the Lowcountry with the technology essential for growth and innovation,” said Stading. “From supporting entrepreneurs to enhancing access to online learning and digital tools, we’re proud to build infrastructure that changes our customers’ everyday lives.”

In partnership with T-Mobile Fiber, Lumos is bringing future-ready technology to communities built to support remote work, online learning, telehealth, and the digital tools families and businesses rely on every day. By replacing outdated infrastructure and expanding access, Lumos is helping to close the digital divide, boost local economies, and lay the foundation for long-term community growth.

In areas where the Lumos Fiber network is live, residents can sign up for T-Mobile Fiber — delivering fast, reliable internet with plans starting at just $55/month for 500 Mbps with Fiber AutoPay and a T-Mobile voice line. Every plan includes unlimited data, ultra-fast symmetrical speeds — without any annual contracts, equipment fees or installation charges. And only T-Mobile Fiber customers get the Un-carrier experience including a 5-year price guarantee (exclusions like taxes and fees apply), on top of benefits like weekly perks on dining, gas and entertainment with T-Mobile Tuesdays, free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV and MLS Season Pass and more. Residents can find more information and confirm T-Mobile Fiber availability in their area at fiber.t-mobile.com.

“We’re excited to welcome Lumos’s investment in Mount Pleasant and the Greater Charleston region. Expanding access to fast, reliable fiber internet is more than just a technology upgrade—it opens doors for local businesses, enables remote work and education and supports the long-term growth of our community. As our region continues to advance, modern infrastructure like this is critical to keeping pace and we’re proud to have partners like Lumos helping make that possible,” said Kevin Sheilley, President and CEO of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Engineering work is already underway in Mount Pleasant and Charleston County, and construction will begin soon. To learn more about the build process, visit www.lumosfiber.com/new-construction. Residents can check availability and sign up for updates as the network rolls out by visiting fiber.t-mobile.com.

About Lumos: Lumos delivers 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Whole-Home Wi-Fi to a growing network of homes, businesses and multi-family buildings throughout the Midwest and Eastern US. Lumos, part of T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet, is accelerating its mission to build a local, transformational, 100% Fiber Optic network and to bring even more value to customers through T-Mobile benefits. Lumos believes the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday, so we’re building an Internet equipped for the most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.LumosFiber.com.

