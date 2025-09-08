Genius Sports Strikes Expanded Official Data, Trading and BetVision Partnership With Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) has expanded its long-term partnership with Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook (“Hard Rock Bet”) to power the top-rated platform with its market-leading official data, trading and marketing solutions, as well as its ground-breaking BetVision product.

Genius Sports has worked in partnership with the leading operator since 2021, providing the highest quality official data and pinpoint trading solutions across top tier leagues globally including the Premier League, Serie A, European Leagues, Liga MX, NFL and more.

Hard Rock Bet will be able to provide its customers with Genius Sports’ first-of-its-kind BetVision low latency streaming solution. BetVision is the world’s first immersive live betting product, giving Hard Rock Bet customers access to real-time stats, augmented viewing options, and an integrated betslip from a single interactive player.

Hard Rock Bet will also deploy BetVision’s new ‘Touch to Bet’ capability, allowing users to immediately access player stats and betting markets in real-time by simply tapping on a player during live games. This feature allows fans to wager without navigating away from the low latency live stream. BetVision will give fans a new way to enjoy global soccer leagues including Serie A, as well as in-market and national NFL games on phone and tablet.

Through its proven advertising technology, Genius Sports will also help Hard Rock Bet to attract, engage and retain bettors.

“Sports fans don’t just want to watch — they want to engage, interact, and be part of the action,” said Matt Primeaux, Executive Managing Director & President at Hard Rock Digital. “This expanded partnership with Genius Sports and the addition of BetVision will help us deliver a dynamic, more entertaining experience for every player on our top-rated app.”

“By providing Hard Rock Bet with the highest quality official data and immersive live viewing modes across the world’s biggest sports leagues, Genius Sports is supercharging the live betting experience,” said Sean Conroy, Executive Vice President, North America at Genius Sports. “We’re excited to roll out the latest version of BetVision across Serie A and the NFL, providing a compelling platform for fans to watch and bet on live matches.”

Genius Sports is the NFL’s exclusive distributor of real-time, official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (“NGS”), and official sports betting data feeds for global sports betting operators and media companies. As the exclusive partner to Football DataCo, Genius Sports also provides the fastest, most accurate data for over 4,000 games per season across all levels of UK football, including the Premier League.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is an official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights, to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.