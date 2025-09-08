Learning A-Z Partners With Room to Read to Expand Literacy for Students Through Star Donation Challenge

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Learning A-Z, a Cambium Learning Group brand and leader in K-6 literacy solutions, is partnering with Room to Read, a global education organization nurturing foundational learning skills in children, for the 2026 Learning A-Z Star Donation Challenge. Through its partnership with Room to Read, Learning A-Z is enhancing its annual challenge with new literacy-focused donation options to increase student engagement, deepen literacy outcomes around the world and positively impact communities.

The Learning A-Z Star Donation Challenge, which takes place in the spring, allows students to donate the stars they earn by reading books and completing activities in the Learning A-Z Student Portal. Since the first challenge in 2020, students have donated over 11 billion stars to help communities in need around the world. For the 2026 challenge, students can choose new donation options such as books, education opportunities, and teacher training via Room to Read.

Learning A-Z will be a match partner for Room to Read’s Fill Every Shelf fundraising campaign on International Literacy Day, September 8, 2026. Among 10-year-olds living in low- and middle-income countries, seven out of 10 cannot read and understand a simple text and are considered to be living in learning poverty. According to Room to Read experts, in many of the countries where the organization works, locally developed children’s literature for early readers is often limited or nonexistent. The campaign, which runs throughout September, aims to fill every shelf with culturally relevant children’s books, each one designed by Room to Read to captivate young minds and nurture a lifelong love of reading.

"This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming lives through literacy. At Learning A-Z, we believe that every student deserves to feel seen, valued, and supported—and that literacy is the key to unlocking opportunity," said Aaron Ingold, President, Learning A-Z. "By partnering with the incredible team at Room to Read, we’re empowering communities to create a more equitable and hopeful tomorrow. Together, we’re helping students overcome barriers, build confidence, and discover the joy of learning."

By partnering with Room to Read, Learning A-Z is able to build on the previous momentum of the Star Donation Challenge. In 2024, students donated over 1.7 billion stars, providing healthy meals, clean water, and school supplies to communities in need through a children’s humanitarian organization with worldwide impact. In addition to making a real impact, students were also more engaged, reading three times as many books and completing twice as many activities as those who did not participate. This builds upon the Cambium Family's continued momentum as it now serves 96% of U.S. school districts and more than 170 countries, totaling nearly 29M students and 3M teachers, accounting for 65% of all K-12 teachers in the U.S.

"Learning A-Z will be a key partner in our mission to create a world where all children have the opportunity to read, learn, and grow," said Tiffany Yancey, Global Partnerships Manager, Room to Read. "By working together, we can ensure that children not only develop literacy skills but also nurture a love of reading by training and coaching educators, creating quality learning materials and spaces, and strengthening education systems — all while honoring the dignity of every child."

The Learning A-Z Star Donation Challenge, in partnership with Room to Read, will run from March to April 2026. For more information, visit: https://www.learninga-z.com/site/lp2/star-donation-challenge-customers

About Learning A-Z

At Learning A-Z, we equip elementary educators with practical, research-based literacy solutions that spark joyful learning experiences. Our solutions support teacher-led instruction and provide engaging online practice for students — blending the best of classroom learning with flexible, standards-aligned content. Every resource we offer is developmentally appropriate, easy to implement, and designed to improve outcomes for all learners. For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 educators and students. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more seen, valued, and supported every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia, Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Time4Learning.

About Room to Read

Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, Room to Read develops children’s foundational literacy skills, as well as life skills that promote gender equality. We nurture these essential skills in children by training and coaching educators, creating quality learning materials and spaces, strengthening education systems, and delivering programs directly and with partners – all while honoring the dignity of every child. Committed to accelerating learning outcomes for more children, more quickly, we have benefited more than 50 million children across 28 countries. Room to Read envisions a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality, where all children have room to read, learn and grow. Visit us at www.roomtoread.org.