Pittsburgh Water Partners with Oncourse Home Solutions to Launch Affordable Home Protection Plans for Water and Sewer Line Repairs

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pittsburgh Water has announced a new partnership with Oncourse Home Solutions, a leading provider of home protection plans, to offer optional water line, sewer line, and in-home emergency plumbing protection services to local homeowners.

“Water and sewer line complications and plumbing emergencies can be expensive and stressful for homeowners,” said Will Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Pittsburgh Water. “We partnered with Oncourse to offer our customers the option to add a layer of protection from the financial burden that can arise when the unexpected happens. Even better, every dollar we receive from a revenue-sharing agreement with Oncourse goes directly to helping our most vulnerable neighbors through our Hardship Grant program.”

Programs That Benefit Pittsburgh Water Residential Customers

All residential customers receiving any water or sewer services from Pittsburgh Water are eligible to purchase the line protection program through Oncourse Home Solutions. The protection programs cover repairs to water and sewer lines on homeowners’ properties that connect to Pittsburgh Water’s infrastructure. Water line and sewer line coverage entitles customers to up to $25,000 for water line repairs and up to $25,000 for sewer line repairs, with no limit on the number of repairs during the coverage period.

This program was developed to make the products as cost-effective as possible. To that end, along with the high coverage limits, customers can also receive up to $1,000 in reimbursement for out-of-pocket restoration expenses, such as materials and labor for various structures, landscaping, and resetting bricks or pavers.

In addition, Oncourse will offer Pittsburgh Water customers in-home emergency plumbing coverage, which provides up to $1,800 per occurrence for repairs to in-home plumbing systems, addressing leaks or breaks in the supply system and clogs or blockages in the drainage system.

While many water utilities receive financial compensation for this type of partnership, Pittsburgh Water has elected to allocate 100% of its revenue share to the Hardship Grant program for qualifying income-eligible customers.

“We’re proud to partner with Pittsburgh Water to bring our trusted protection plans to more homeowners,” said Aaron Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Oncourse Home Solutions. “Our mission is to simplify homeownership by removing the stress of surprise repairs – and we’re excited to support Pittsburgh Water customers with local service and national expertise.”

Why Pittsburgh Water Chose Oncourse Home Solutions

Pittsburgh Water selected Oncourse following a competitive bidding process, citing the company’s proven track record with municipal and private utilities, and its opt-in, customer-friendly approach to affordable protection plans. In alignment with Pittsburgh Water’s mission and values, Oncourse has committed to supplier diversity, local hiring, and providing Pittsburgh-based customer service support for residents.

Oncourse currently protects over 1.8 million homeowners in 43 states and Washington, D.C. with a consistently high average customer satisfaction rating of 95 percent. The company already has a presence in Allegheny County, serving 48,000 homeowners in the area, and saving residents several million dollars in repair costs since beginning operations in the region.

Homeowners who enroll in the program will benefit from repairs backed by a one-year warranty, and convenient access to support and reliable service. Details about the program will be sent to homeowners in a letter arriving this month. Additional information is also available by calling 1-833-566-3510, visiting Oncourse.com/Pittsburgh, or exploring a helpful FAQ at pgh2o.com/oncourse.

About Pittsburgh Water

Pittsburgh Water is the largest publicly owned and operated water, sewer, and stormwater authority in Pennsylvania. Serving around 500,000 customers, our organization treats and distributes drinking water, conveys sewage, and manages stormwater systems. Pittsburgh Water is committed to protecting public health and the environment through the advancement of key infrastructure projects that will transform our vital water systems now and for future generations.

About Oncourse Home Solutions

Oncourse Home Solutions, a leading home protection provider focused on protecting homeowners from unexpected costs, provides flexible services for home repairs, maintenance, and improvement. Through its affiliated partners nationwide, Oncourse Home Solutions serves over 1.8 million homeowners across 43 states. With over three decades of experience, Oncourse Home Solutions has stayed committed to simplifying the hassles of home care and providing coverage that simply works, giving homeowners peace of mind. Visit OncourseHome.com for more information about Oncourse Home Solutions.