Signal Hill Equity Partners invests in leading architecture and engineering services firm, Kluber Architects + Engineers

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signal Hill Equity Partners (“Signal Hill”), a middle-market private equity firm that invests in architecture, engineering, and consulting (“AEC”) and essential service businesses, is partnering with Kluber Architects + Engineers (“Kluber”) to expand its national architecture, engineering, and design platform. Kluber will partner alongside two previously established Signal Hill investments, CSArch, a prominent AEC services provider to the education sector, and ZMM Architects, a trusted firm primarily serving education and municipal clients. Together, the combined partnership unites more than 160 professionals across nine offices delivering comprehensive AEC services to clients within the social infrastructure sectors throughout the Northeastern and Midwestern United States.

Established in 1988, Kluber is an integrated, values-driven, architectural and engineering firm designing in the governmental, education, health services and private sectors. Kluber is led by Michael Kluber, President, Don Ware, Vice President and Secretary, Chris Hansen, Vice President, Rachel Whelan, Clayton Haldeman, and Jeff Bruns. Each of Kluber’s leadership team members will continue to collectively lead the organization following the transaction and execute their long-term growth objectives.

“We are thrilled about what this partnership means for our clients,” said Mike Kluber, President of Kluber Architects + Engineers. “While many firms talk about their national reach, Kluber has always believed that real expertise comes from truly understanding the communities we serve. We've been serving our community for decades, have delivered powerful results, and our clients count on us. This partnership with an outstanding group of professionals allows us to keep doing what we do best, but with more resources behind us.”

Ahmed Abdel-Saheb, Managing Director with Signal Hill, noted, “We are excited to partner with the Kluber team in what marks an important step in broadening the reach and capabilities of our A&E platform. Kluber brings decades of experience delivering innovative design solutions for municipalities, public safety, healthcare, and education clients across Illinois and the Midwest. We’re honored and look forward to supporting their team as we continue building a platform that delivers lasting impact nationwide.”

Signal Hill Equity received legal support from Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP. Kluber Architects + Engineers was advised by AEC Advisors LLC, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC with legal support provided by Lawson & Weitzen, LLP.

About Kluber Architects + Engineers

Founded in 1988, Kluber Architects + Engineers is an integrated values-driven architectural and engineering firm with in-house architects, structural, electrical and mechanical engineers. The Kluber team achieves trust with each of their clients and serves as their advocate through the entire life of their buildings.

Kluber Architects + Engineers is an award-winning design firm and employer, winning numerous “Best Places to Work” awards alongside AIA, APWA, and many other accolades. For more information, visit www.kluberinc.com.

About Signal Hill Equity Partners

Signal Hill is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on investing in regulated and essential service businesses and has raised over $500 million of long-term capital. Signal Hill is led by a team of professionals who have completed over 250 transactions, building and growing private companies into exceptional businesses. For more information, visit www.signalhillequity.com