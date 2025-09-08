-

Scienaptic AI CUSO Expands

Investments signal accelerating adoption of AI-driven decisions in lending

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leading provider of AI-powered credit decisions, announced today that three of its clients have joined its Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) as strategic investors. Patriot Federal Credit Union, Wolverine State Credit Union, and Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union are the newest members. Additionally, Credit Union of Colorado, one of the original founding partners, has doubled down on its investment.

These additions bring the total number of credit union partners in the CUSO to 13. The growing network includes ELGA Credit Union, Wildfire Credit Union, 4Front Credit Union, CoVantage Credit Union, People Driven Credit Union, Alliance Catholic Credit Union, Partner Colorado Credit Union, Advantage One Credit Union, the Michigan Credit Union League, in addition to the newest investors.

Credit unions are expanding their use of the Scienaptic AI platform beyond underwriting, applying AI across the entire member lifecycle - from Pre-qual and Onboarding to Fraud detection, Underwriting, Perpetual Offers, and Early Warning. From loan origination to ongoing engagement, they are embedding AI into the core of how they serve members.

"Scienaptic AI has transformed our approach to lending enabling us to make smarter, more equitable decisions while effectively managing risk," said Mark McCoy, Chief Revenue Officer at Patriot Federal Credit Union; Nick Montie, CEO of Wolverine State Credit Union; Mike Martin, Chief Lending Officer at Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union; and Chad Wilcox, Senior Vice President of Lending at Credit Union of Colorado, in a joint statement. "Our investment reflects the growing strategic role of AI in lending and the versatility of Scienaptic’s platform across member journeys. This is about making sure credit unions stay strong, relevant, and ready for the needs of today and tomorrow."

“These investments validate both our shared vision of financial empowerment through AI and the impact it is already having on lending," said Pankaj Kulshreshtha, Founder and CEO of Scienaptic AI. "I look forward to working with the credit union leaders to scale AI adoption and to being part of the important work they are doing in their respective communities."

Contacts

Media
Chandan Pal
Chief Marketing Officer
chandan@scienaptic.com
Scienaptic AI

Industry:

Scienaptic AI

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media
Chandan Pal
Chief Marketing Officer
chandan@scienaptic.com
Scienaptic AI

More News From Scienaptic AI

People Driven Credit Union Partners with Scienaptic AI for Innovative Bundled Product Offerings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit decisioning, today announced that People Driven Credit Union has selected its platform to power intelligent bundled product offerings for its new members. With the help of the Scienaptic AI platform, People Driven Credit Union is strengthening its new member onboarding experience by intelligently assessing each member's financial profile and credit eligibility when they open a new deposit account. AI-driven insights...

Communication Federal Credit Union Embraces Scienaptic AI for Smarter, More Inclusive Underwriting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit underwriting, today announced that Communication Federal Credit Union, based in Oklahoma City, OK, has chosen its platform to enhance credit access for its members. The credit union is adopting Scienaptic’s AI-powered, regulatory-compliant technology to support its goals of making faster, smarter lending decisions, streamlining credit processes, and extending lending opportunities to underserved members. Established...

Driving Growth and Inclusion: CommunityWide Federal Credit Union Goes Live with Scienaptic AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit underwriting platform provider Scienaptic AI announced today that CommunityWide Federal Credit Union has implemented its AI-based decisioning platform and is now live. This deployment is significantly streamlining the credit union’s underwriting process, leading to an increase in approval rates and a notable enhancement in the member experience. Importantly, all these advancements have been achieved while ensuring fairness, inclusivity...
Back to Newsroom