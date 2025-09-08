Scienaptic AI CUSO Expands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leading provider of AI-powered credit decisions, announced today that three of its clients have joined its Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) as strategic investors. Patriot Federal Credit Union, Wolverine State Credit Union, and Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union are the newest members. Additionally, Credit Union of Colorado, one of the original founding partners, has doubled down on its investment.

These additions bring the total number of credit union partners in the CUSO to 13. The growing network includes ELGA Credit Union, Wildfire Credit Union, 4Front Credit Union, CoVantage Credit Union, People Driven Credit Union, Alliance Catholic Credit Union, Partner Colorado Credit Union, Advantage One Credit Union, the Michigan Credit Union League, in addition to the newest investors.

Credit unions are expanding their use of the Scienaptic AI platform beyond underwriting, applying AI across the entire member lifecycle - from Pre-qual and Onboarding to Fraud detection, Underwriting, Perpetual Offers, and Early Warning. From loan origination to ongoing engagement, they are embedding AI into the core of how they serve members.

"Scienaptic AI has transformed our approach to lending enabling us to make smarter, more equitable decisions while effectively managing risk," said Mark McCoy, Chief Revenue Officer at Patriot Federal Credit Union; Nick Montie, CEO of Wolverine State Credit Union; Mike Martin, Chief Lending Officer at Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union; and Chad Wilcox, Senior Vice President of Lending at Credit Union of Colorado, in a joint statement. "Our investment reflects the growing strategic role of AI in lending and the versatility of Scienaptic’s platform across member journeys. This is about making sure credit unions stay strong, relevant, and ready for the needs of today and tomorrow."

“These investments validate both our shared vision of financial empowerment through AI and the impact it is already having on lending," said Pankaj Kulshreshtha, Founder and CEO of Scienaptic AI. "I look forward to working with the credit union leaders to scale AI adoption and to being part of the important work they are doing in their respective communities."