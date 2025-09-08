USAntibiotics Working with Walmart and McKesson to Support U.S. Manufacturing of Amoxicillin

BRISTOL, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USAntibiotics, the nation’s lone remaining manufacturer of amoxicillin and amoxicillin clavulanate, today announced a new collaboration with Walmart and McKesson through their joint venture partner ClarusONE Sourcing Services to provide domestically manufactured antibiotics made by USAntibiotics in the United States for millions of patients nationwide.

The collaboration will see USAntibiotics supply millions of life-saving doses of amoxicillin directly to Walmart pharmacies and to McKesson for distribution to pharmacies, health systems and healthcare providers nationwide beginning in August 2025. This collaboration aligns with McKesson’s commitment to continue to fortify the U.S. supply chain and strengthen healthcare access through its digitally connected distribution network across the U.S. and builds on Walmart’s pledge to invest an additional $350 billion in products made, grown, or assembled in the United States by 2030.

“We are thrilled to work with Walmart and McKesson to bring domestically manufactured antibiotics directly to American families,” said Patrick Cashman, President of USAntibiotics. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Walmart and McKesson for their leadership in supporting U.S. manufacturing of critical generic medicines. This collaboration represents more than a business relationship – it's a commitment to America’s health security.”

USAntibiotics’ world-class, 394,000-square-foot production facility in Bristol, Tennessee, has the capacity to produce enough amoxicillin products to meet 100 percent of the nation’s demand for these essential medications. The collaboration with Walmart and McKesson is a significant step forward in helping Americans have stable access to high-quality, domestically produced antibiotics through one of the nation’s largest pharmacy networks. With Walmart pharmacies and McKesson’s vast nationwide distribution footprint, the collaboration will make domestically manufactured amoxicillin widely available to Americans in every corner of the country.

“Together ClarusONE and USAntibiotics are building a resilient supply chain while also ensuring we’re meeting the needs of the communities we serve,” said Hanna Watson, President of ClarusONE.

“This collaboration exemplifies the power of American businesses working together to strengthen our supply chains and serve our communities. Our work continues to improve access to care and create better health outcomes for all,” added Watson.

About USAntibiotics

USAntibiotics is the only U.S. manufacturer of amoxicillin and amoxicillin clavulanate, commonly known as Amoxil® and Augmentin®. Based in Bristol, Tennessee, the company operates a world-class, 394,000-square-foot antibiotic production facility with the sole focus of making quality, life-saving antibiotics widely available for the benefit of all Americans. USAntibiotics is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.us-antibiotics.com.