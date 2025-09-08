-

Nordson EFD Continues to Invest in STEM Education with Support for PrepareRI

Nordson Experts Foster Youth Readiness for Local Manufacturing/Engineering Careers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), announced today it has completed two summer internships with Rhode Island high school students interested in manufacturing careers. The company partnered with Prepare RI, a strategic collaboration between the Rhode Island government, industry leaders, public education systems and non-profits across the state. In its ninth year, the initiative is designed to prepare Rhode Island youth for in-demand jobs and the workforce needed by state employers to thrive in the current and future economies. Nordson EFD has sponsored internships and students for decades in its world-class manufacturing facility that produces high precision dispensing systems to assemble high-tech medical devices, electronics and more.

Nordson experts foster youth readiness for local manufacturing/engineering careers.

Two female students were compatibly matched with Nordson EFD to experience a real-world shop floor environment in their desired career. The process included a formal interview with resumes and in-person interviews with PrepareRI. During the internship, each student was mentored by a Nordson EFD professional who had prepared an on-boarding plan and 6-week project benchmarks tailored to student’s field of interest. Each intern received job assignments to support the day-to-day operations at the East Providence, RI factory. The students were also given job shadowing opportunities to work with career technicians and machine operators. Their tasks included writing quality documentation, compiling work instructions and procedures, and other assignments that provided engagement with peers and managers to gain more knowledge about different aspects of production and assembly.

“PrepareRI provides excellent preparation courses for first-time mentors in the program. The on-boarding program sets your expectations for potential outcomes and help you to build a practical learning agenda for the individual intern,” states Dan Tolman, Molding Supervisor, Nordson EFD. “This has been a very positive experience for me personally, as I got a first-hand look at how a student evolves during the process - expanding their skills and interests, making personal connections with experts, all while gaining confidence in their capabilities. These valuable learning experiences were not available to me when I was a student. Internships can be game-changing for young people exploring technical career paths and considering costly educational investments.”

Nordson EFD partners with Fortune 500 companies and start-ups to solve the many challenges in assembly production with engineered dispensing technology. The company has provided unwavering support for local career pathway programs and has hired a steady pipeline of STEM-ready employees.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to accurately and consistently apply the same amount of assembly fluid to every part, EFD helps customers improve process control and throughput. In addition to producing high-quality fluid packaging syringe and cartridge systems, the company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications. Nordson EFD is at the forefront of introducing Industry 4.0 efficiencies to the micro-dispensing marketplace, adding a new level of control and connectivity to its micro-dispensing solutions. Serving a wide variety of industries for more than 60 years, Nordson EFD has offices, application laboratories and technical support staff in 30 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit nordsonefd.com and follow us at linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com.

Contacts

CONTACTS:
Belinda Jones, Press Contact
Tel: 860-399-1147; belinda.jones@hitechmarketing.com

Natalie Tomasso, Nordson EFD Global Marcom Contact
Tel: 401-431-7173; natalie.tomasso@nordsonefd.com

GLOBAL CONTACTS:
Europe: +44 (0) 1582 666334; infoefd.europe@nordsonefd.com
China: +86 (21) 3866 9006; china@nordsonefd.com
Japan: +81 (03) 5762 2760; japan@nordsonefd.com
Korea: +82 (31) 7368321; korea@nordsonefd.com
SEAsia: +65 6796 9522; sin-mal@nordsonefd.com
India: +91 80 4021 3600; india@nordsonefd.com

