Ford Pro and ServiceTitan team up to Transform Work for the Trades with Intelligent, Job-Simplifying Tech

DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Ford Pro, the commercial division within Ford Motor Company, announced a multi-year collaboration with ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software company that powers the trades. Enabled by embedded modems on model year 2020 and newer Ford commercial vehicles, the integrated solution combines industry-leading Ford Pro Data Services with ServiceTitan’s Fleet Pro Software. Embedded modems ensure a native, simplified, and robust connection. This foundational advantage from Ford Pro provides ServiceTitan customers in the U.S. and Canada with unparalleled, real-time visibility, actionable insights, and precise operational controls, all within a single, intuitive interface, avoiding downtime needed to outfit vehicles with additional hardware.

“This is a radically easy and modern solution that anyone will be able to use,” said Mike Aragon, President of Integrated Services at Ford. "Our commitment to tradespeople goes beyond building the best trucks and vans; it’s about empowering them with technology specialized for their business that improves their efficiency and helps them thrive. Enabling these capabilities with ServiceTitan will be a real difference maker in the market."

The collaboration between Ford Pro and ServiceTitan represents a significant opportunity to advance fleet management and vehicle service for the work vehicles that tradespeople rely on. The integrated solution delivers real-time vehicle data and insights directly from the automaker and a host of vehicle controls and benefits designed to lower the total cost of fleet vehicle ownership, improve vehicle uptime and productivity, and streamline operations for the trades. Customers can expect:

No additional hardware or devices needed for model year 2020 and newer Ford vehicles: Embedded modems avoid the need for additional hardware and modems, removing the need to take vehicles off the road for installations, improving uptime, and reducing costs.

Embedded modems avoid the need for additional hardware and modems, removing the need to take vehicles off the road for installations, improving uptime, and reducing costs. Easy-to-use: Customers can use ServiceTitan’s Fleet Pro Software with data flowing seamlessly from their vehicles' modems. This drastically reduces implementation time from weeks to hours, especially beneficial for fast-growing or multi-location companies.

Customers can use ServiceTitan’s Fleet Pro Software with data flowing seamlessly from their vehicles' modems. This drastically reduces implementation time from weeks to hours, especially beneficial for fast-growing or multi-location companies. Improved Uptime & Deeper Insights: Native telematics reduce points of failure compared to aftermarket devices, ensuring consistent data collection for fuel, maintenance, and driver behavior. Ford Pro’s ability to capture and analyze over 1 billion data points per day from commercial vehicles provides insights that third-party providers cannot replicate.

Native telematics reduce points of failure compared to aftermarket devices, ensuring consistent data collection for fuel, maintenance, and driver behavior. Ford Pro’s ability to capture and analyze over 1 billion data points per day from commercial vehicles provides insights that third-party providers cannot replicate. In-Vehicle Controls: Gain direct control over Ford commercial vehicles with features like remote locking and unlocking. Additional features are expected to roll out over time.

Gain direct control over Ford commercial vehicles with features like remote locking and unlocking. Additional features are expected to roll out over time. Streamline Vehicle Maintenance: Integration with Ford enables tradespeople to more proactively maintain the vehicles their businesses rely on. Alerts based on real-time vehicle diagnostic codes lead to more efficient service scheduling and less time spent in service.

Integration with Ford enables tradespeople to more proactively maintain the vehicles their businesses rely on. Alerts based on real-time vehicle diagnostic codes lead to more efficient service scheduling and less time spent in service. Unlock Powerful ServiceTitan Automation: Connect Ford Pro telematics with Scheduling Pro, Fleet Pro, Dispatch Pro, and Marketing Pro for end-to-end automated features such as location-based marketing and last-minute scheduling for more jobs and more revenue.

"We’re incredibly excited to work with Ford Pro to make our customers’ jobs easier as almost half of our customer base drives Ford commercial vehicles," said Vincent Payen, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pro Products at ServiceTitan. "This collaboration between two market leaders will result in the delivery of an enhanced experience for our customers. By going beyond traditional plug-in hardware and tapping directly into Ford's rich vehicle data, we're not just simplifying fleet management; we're providing unprecedented insights. Utilizing vehicle data can unlock new AI-based fleet capabilities for our customers that will drive efficiency and profitability for businesses in the field service industry."

This integrated solution builds on Ford Pro’s broader commitment to the Essential Economy, which includes a partnership with The Aspen Institute for dedicated research into productivity challenges and the upcoming Ford Pro Accelerate summit in Detroit on September 30, convening thought leaders across industries, government, and policy to invest in and strengthen this vital sector.

Ford Pro and ServiceTitan will be available to demonstrate the new integrated product exclusively for attendees at ServiceTitan’s annual Pantheon conference, September 17-19 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

About Ford

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles (“EVs”) along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the Company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.