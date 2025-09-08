Community Financial System, Inc. Announces Investment in Leap Holdings, Inc.

SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) (the “Company”) announced that it has made a minority investment in Leap Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Leap”). The Company acquired approximately $37,350,000 in various classes of preferred and common stock. This investment will complement the Company’s existing insurance services business and continues to underscore the Company’s commitment to scale as a diversified financial services company.

Leap’s wholly owned subsidiary, Leap Insurance Agency, LLC, is a category defining tech-first managing general agent (“MGA”) providing insurance solutions for the rental housing sector. Leap’s products enable housing operators to reduce risk, accelerate leasing, and expand accessibility across their portfolios. Its flagship offerings include Agile Rent Guaranty, where Leap acts as a co-signer for renters, and Leap Deposit Replacement, which replaces traditional security deposits with low monthly payments. Both solutions are backed by an insurance company capacity rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best, provided via the Accelerant Risk Exchange. Since launching in 2018, Leap has experienced rapid, sustained growth.

About Community Financial System, Inc.

Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines – banking services, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management services. Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country’s 100 largest banking institutions with over $16 billion in assets and operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Company’s OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a top 68 U.S. insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Nottingham Financial Group operating unit. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about the Company and each of its four main business lines visit https://communityfinancialsystem.com.

