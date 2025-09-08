Stella Power Company and Excelsior Energy Capital align to deliver firm low carbon power to meet US energy demand.

CLEARWATER, Fla. & EXCELSIOR, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stella Power Company (“Stella”), a distributed power business sponsored by Arroyo Investors, and Excelsior Energy Capital (“Excelsior”), a leading clean energy infrastructure investor, today announced the formation of an alliance to enhance reliability at utility-scale renewable energy and battery energy storage facilities by incorporating natural gas generation solutions to create firm low carbon power plants.

This alliance brings a unique, all-of-the-above approach to powering energy-intensive businesses such as data centers. Together, Stella and Excelsior aim to deliver 24/7 power options, a minimum guaranteed carbon-free energy target, and rapid speed to market.

With the alliance, Excelsior can offer low carbon firm power to its customers, including data centers and utilities, with time to power in as short as 18 months. Stella will bring its natural gas development and operational expertise to design gas generation solutions that Excelsior can integrate with its renewable and battery energy storage projects. This solution combines the best of each technology to create a fast-response time, low carbon firm power solution to meet the unprecedented energy demand in the U.S.

According to Jamie Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Stella, “The visionary team at Excelsior keenly understands how Stella’s Firm Electrons™ onsite power generation solutions are a game-changer for the renewable energy industry. Together, we have crafted precisely what data centers and other large energy users are challenged to achieve with available grid capacity, while enabling them to continue to work toward their carbon reduction goals. We are incredibly proud to work with Excelsior.”

Anne Marie Denman, Co-Founder and Partner of Excelsior said, “Jamie and the Stella team have developed a solution that complements and differentiates what Excelsior can provide to the marketplace, allowing us to meet our large load and utility customers where they have expressed greatest need. We are grateful to the Stella and Arroyo teams for working alongside us to combine our renewable and battery expertise with their gas expertise to provide reliable clean power to quickly meet the US energy needs.”

ABOUT STELLA POWER COMPANY

Stella Power Company, based in Clearwater, Florida, is focused on building a next-generation distributed generation platform to deliver resilient onsite power solutions for data centers, industrial users, and critical infrastructure customers. Rooted in decades of experience across the power generation, oil & gas, and renewable energy industries, Stella develops, owns, and operates onsite power generation assets under long-term contracts, with a focus on reliability and enduring customer partnerships. Learn more at www.stellapowerco.com.

ABOUT EXCELSIOR ENERGY CAPITAL

Excelsior Energy Capital is a clean energy infrastructure fund focused on middle-market investments in wind, solar and battery storage plants, and businesses across North America. The highly specialized team brings over 100 years of combined experience and a comprehensive set of strategic, financial, legal and operational expertise, making Excelsior Energy Capital a valuable partner for developers and operators, and a trusted manager for investors. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the firm was founded in 2017 with two active funds totaling over $1.5 billion of equity capital. For more information, visit http://www.excelsiorcapital.com.