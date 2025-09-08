Waffle House Delivery Is Here: All Night, All Locations - Powered by DoorDash

SAN FRANCISCO & NORCROSS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms, today announced the rollout of all night delivery (9pm-8am) for Waffle House, powered exclusively by DoorDash Drive on-Demand. The collaboration brings the iconic 24/7 restaurant’s most beloved menu items directly to customers’ homes across the country — perfectly timed to Waffle House’s 70th Anniversary and National Waffle Week.

Through an exclusive partnership, Waffle House and DoorDash Drive On-Demand are delivering waffles, hashbrowns, and Southern hospitality to your doorstep Share

Waffle House at your house: fans can now enjoy all night delivery of their go-to meals — from the classic waffle to hashbrowns “scattered, smothered & covered,” and the popular All-Star Special — brought right to their door. Customers can place orders directly through order.wafflehouse.com or the Waffle House Ordering mobile app with DoorDash Drive on-Demand seamlessly powering the delivery behind the scenes.

A select number of Waffle House locations in cities like Atlanta, Charleston, Cincinnati, Columbus, Nashville, and New Orleans are available for 24/7 delivery on the DoorDash app, offering even more convenient options for enjoying the Waffle House experience at home.

“At Waffle House, we’ve built our brand on consistency, hospitality, and being there for our customers, day or night,” said Patrick Marshburn, Executive Vice President, Waffle House. “Partnering with DoorDash allows us to extend that same dependable experience beyond our restaurant walls, making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy the Waffle House comfort they love, from the comfort of their home.”

This launch marks a meaningful expansion of Waffle House’s digital capabilities and reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to delivering the same quality meal — now beyond the restaurant — with trusted support from DoorDash.

“Waffle House is a cultural icon, and we’re thrilled to help make it more accessible to customers at all locations across the country,” said Shanna Prevé, VP of Enterprise Sales & Business Development at DoorDash. “This partnership is about combining what both brands do best — Waffle House’s beloved food and hospitality, and DoorDash’s ability to meet customer needs with speed, reliability, and scale.”

To celebrate the partnership, all customers can enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee through September 14th only on wafflehouse.com and the Waffle House Ordering app.*

*Offer valid from September 8, 2025 - September 14, 2025, or while supplies last. Valid only on Waffle House orders placed on the Waffle House Ordering app or Waffle House website (order.wafflehouse.com). Minimum subtotal must be greater than $0.00 and maximum subtotal less than $150.00, excluding taxes and fees. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Offer valid only within Waffle House’s delivery areas from participating locations, during eligible operating hours for such locations. Must have or create a valid Waffle House account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Waffle House reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time and without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

About Waffle House

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, Waffle House® restaurants have been serving up comfort food and Southern hospitality since 1955. With more than 2,000 locations in 25 states, Waffle House is known for its 24/7 service, iconic menu offerings, and loyal customer following. For 70 years, the brand has remained committed to providing quality food, fast service, and a welcoming atmosphere — day or night.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to over 30 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of commerce. Through its Marketplace and its Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.