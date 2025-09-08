GekkoVet and Royal Canin Take Veterinary Decision Support Global After 92% Pilot Success

HELSINKI & AIMARGUES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GekkoVet, a leader in AI‑powered clinical decision support for veterinarians, and Royal Canin, a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs, are expanding their strategic collaboration worldwide after a pilot program in which 92% of veterinarians who used GekkoVet agreed it increased efficiency and had a positive impact on clinic’s revenue.

The platform’s four integrated features — Diagnosing Assistance, Disease & Treatment Library, Drug Library, and Drug Calculator — are now set to reach veterinary professionals across the globe, helping them make faster, evidence‑based decisions that improve patient care and clinic performance.

Royal Canin’s decision to scale the offering follows overwhelmingly positive feedback from pilot participants. One veterinarian noted, “GekkoVet increased efficiency and had a positive impact on my clinic's revenue while helping me to have better patient outcomes.”

Key Facts

92% success rate among pilot participants

among pilot participants Four tools in one : Symptom Checker, Disease & Treatment Library, Drug Library, Drug Calculator

: Symptom Checker, Disease & Treatment Library, Drug Library, Drug Calculator Global rollout starting Q4 2025, expansion to all markets in 2026

starting Q4 2025, expansion to all markets in 2026 Proven impact: Increased diagnostic confidence, efficiency, clinic revenue

Quotes

“This collaboration reflects our shared vision of supporting veterinarians with intelligent tools that enhance clinical decision-making and elevate the standard of care,” — Dr. Johanna Majamaa, CEO, GekkoVet

— Dr. Johanna Majamaa, CEO, GekkoVet “At Royal Canin, we believe in empowering veterinary teams with the best tools available. GekkoVet’s platform aligns perfectly with our mission to advance pet health through science and partnership. We’re excited to bring this solution to more clinics to achieve our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS” — Dr. Brent Mayabb, Global Chief Medical Officer, Royal Canin

About GekkoVet

GekkoVet is a Finnish health tech company providing AI-powered clinical decision support tools for veterinary professionals. Trusted by thousands of clinics worldwide, GekkoVet helps veterinarians make faster, more accurate diagnoses and improve patient care.

About ROYAL CANIN®:

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians.