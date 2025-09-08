The Flush That Changes Everything: Power Service Launches Diesel Injector & DPF Flush

WEATHERFORD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Service, a trailblazer in diesel fuel additive innovation, announces the launch of Diesel Injector & DPF Flush, the industry's first single-tank solution to clean the entire diesel fuel system - injectors, turbo, EGR, DPF, and more - in one easy treatment.

Founded on integrity, performance, and innovation, Power Service has been the go-to diesel additive company for almost 70 years, and is trusted by truckers, distributors, and fleet managers nationwide. Diesel Injector & DPF Flush is the newest addition to its lineup of science-backed, warranty-safe solutions.

Backed by REGENEXTEND, a proprietary technology developed by Power Service, this breakthrough formula is designed to reduce the frequency and duration of regens by up to 50%. It flushes the entire system in a single tank for a rapid clean-up, balances fuel injector flow rates for optimized combustion, and removes stubborn injector deposits. It improves fuel economy, reduces emissions, carbon and soot build-up, and significantly reduces maintenance costs and downtime for all diesel-powered equipment. Whether you’re hauling across highways or idling in stop-and-go urban driving, Diesel Injector & DPF Flush delivers performance you can feel and trust.

“We developed this product to solve a real pain point for diesel owners, as DPF clogging and inefficient regens have been costing people time and money for years,” said Jeff Kramer, Executive Vice President of Power Service. “We didn’t just want to improve performance; we wanted to deliver on that promise in a single tank. No other product works this dramatically, this quickly.”

Performance Without the Downtime

Diesel Injector & DPF Flush removes Internal Diesel Injector Deposits (IDIDs) and external nozzle coking and cleans the DPF to prevent premature clogging. It’s safe for ULSD, biodiesel, biodiesel blends, and renewable diesel, and contains no metals or metal ions.

“This is more than a cleaning product, it's a performance reset,” said Garth Redifer, Vice President of Sales. “Field tests showed dramatic improvements in torque, fuel economy, and throttle smoothness. Drivers are going to feel the difference in the first tank.”

Innovation Rooted in Science

Formulated in Power Service’s research laboratory and tested across thousands of fuel samples, Diesel Injector & DPF Flush reflects the brand’s unmatched commitment to product efficacy and technical reliability.

“We’ve tested this extensively in lab and field environments,” said Jessica Crabtree, Director of Technical Services. “From injector cleaning to regen reduction and DPF restoration, the data speaks for itself. This is a real game-changer.”

Built for Every Diesel Application

From long-haul fleets to farm equipment and diesel pickups, Diesel Injector & DPF Flush is engineered to deliver in all diesel environments. It’s offered in multiple sizes (12 oz, 26 oz, 64 oz) and is ideal for monthly use or on-demand flushes.

“This launch reflects who we are as a brand - grounded in trust, driven by science, and always listening to our customers,” added Mandy Storm, Executive Vice President. “We know diesel. We know diesel drivers. This product was made with them in mind.”

For more information about Power Service’s new Diesel Injector & DPF Flush and for interviews with Jeff Kramer, Garth Redifer, Jessica Crabtree, and Mandy Storm, please contact Silver Hogue at silver.hogue@hck2.com or call 214-697-3113.

Diesel Injector & DPF Flush is available now in 12 oz, 26 oz, and 64 oz sizes at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Petroleum Service Company, Bomgaars, Atwoods, Blains, and Rural King, as well as through Power Service’s distributor network. For a full list of retailers or to purchase online, visit Powerservice.com/where-to-buy/.

About Power Service

Founded in 1956, Power Service is a third-generation, veteran- and family-owned company dedicated exclusively to diesel fuel additive technology. Headquartered in Weatherford, Texas, the company operates a state-of-the-art 42-acre campus that includes two bulk chemical storage plants, advanced R&D laboratories, and two highly automated manufacturing facilities.

Power Service’s complete line of diesel additives is trusted by fleets, distributors, and diesel operators across North America for year-round engine performance, winter operability, and fuel tank hygiene. From its industry-leading Diesel Kleen® +Cetane Boost to its breakthrough Diesel Injector & DPF Flush™, Power Service continues to set the standard for innovation, reliability, and customer trust.

With a singular focus on diesel, Power Service combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to quality and integrity—delivering products that perform in the most demanding conditions. For more information, visit Powerservice.com.