IFF expands LMR Naturals site in Grasse, advancing naturals innovation leadership

GRASSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IFF (NYSE: IFF), a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients and biosciences, today inaugurated its expanded LMR Naturals site in Grasse following a €10 million investment. The expansion increases the facility’s footprint by 75 percent to 4,687 square meters and includes a state-of-the-art pilot hall designed to accelerate the development of new natural ingredients. The upgraded site also counts on a newly completed experimental field nearby that will provide direct access to plant materials, enabling deeper exploration of botanical potential and fast-tracking ingredient innovation. The expansion brings together more than 30 research and development experts under one roof, enhancing IFF’s ability to meet rising global demand for traceable, sustainable and high-quality naturals.

“LMR Naturals is a strategic asset in IFF’s portfolio, and this expansion underscores our commitment to shaping the future of natural ingredients,” said Erik Fyrwald, IFF CEO. “By deepening our roots in Grasse — the global center of excellence for natural ingredients — we’re scaling innovation that empowers perfumers and flavorists worldwide to deliver high-performing, exceptional and sustainable signatures consumers trust.”

LMR Naturals is a trademarked capability within IFF, originally founded in 1983 by Monique Remy and acquired by IFF in 2000 to enhance IFF’s ability to provide perfumers with high-quality, innovative and, sustainably sourced and produced natural ingredients at competitive cost. Today, perfumers around the world leverage the deep expertise of LMR scientists to create the signature of unforgettable fragrances for customers and across applications such as fine perfumery, cosmetics, home care, fabric care and beauty care. LMR Naturals also provides ingredients for taste applications.

“LMR’s ability to fuse tradition with cutting-edge innovation is unmatched,” said Sabrya Meflah, president of IFF’s fine fragrance segment. “This expansion is more than bricks and mortar—it’s a launchpad for the next generation of naturals that will shape the future of fine perfumery, with applications across all IFF businesses. Our footprint in Grasse now enables a seamless transition from seed to bottle, with our Atelier du Parfumeur just steps away.”

“With a newly expanded site now fully operational, we intend to launch four to six new products each year, with sustainability at the heart of our approach — reflected in our dual certifications, For Life and Zero Waste to Landfill, and a waste valorization rate of at least 98 percent,” said Bertrand de Preville, general manager of LMR Naturals.

LMR Naturals introduced 23 new ingredients since 2020 and earned notable accolades, including seven awards from CosmetiqueMag and recognition from the Organic Monitor Sustainable Beauty Awards. Meanwhile, the LMR Naturals team remains committed to its founding vision: revealing the purity of natural ingredients while respecting the environment and sourcing partners. LMR currently processes 85,000 tons of biomass annually, produces 2,000 tons of extracts and offers more than 850 ingredients across 130 botanical families.

With this expansion, IFF reaffirms its strategic investment in the Grasse region, which now includes more than 230 employees and positions it as a global hub for natural ingredient innovation and excellence.

