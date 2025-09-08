Everfox and Anduril Industries Announce Cross Domain Partnership

HERNDON, Va. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Everfox, the trusted high assurance cybersecurity company, announced a strategic partnership with Anduril, a leader in software-defined military defense and C4 systems. Everfox has selected Anduril’s Voyager platform as its preferred edge server hardware platform, enabling data and AI-driven workflows to reach U.K., U.S., NATO and allied warfighters faster and more securely.

It is a strategic goal for Everfox to partner with key technology providers like Anduril to equip our customers with the state-of-the-art capabilities they require for the tactical edge. Share

The collaboration leverages Everfox’s capability to rapidly and securely transfer data across sources and classification levels, bringing enterprise-grade performance to the edge through AI-driven solutions built on Anduril’s LatticeOS and delivered through Anduril’s Voyager hardware platform.

Everfox enables zero trust architectures through its unique ability to standardize data, remove threats and preserve security policies, making possible the secure exchange of information from high-threat networks to high-side networks.

“Together, we are establishing a bold new benchmark for secure data-centric operations,” said Sean Berg, CEO at Everfox. “It is a strategic goal for Everfox to partner with key technology providers like Anduril to equip our customers with the state-of-the-art capabilities they require for the tactical edge. We’re excited to announce Anduril’s Voyager platform as Everfox’s preferred edge cross domain server hardware today and to continue to expand this partnership in the coming months.”

Anduril’s Voyager hardware is purpose-built for the tactical edge: rugged, compact, and certified to military standards. The latest modules, such as the VoyagerVM 4.0, deliver enterprise throughput in a compact form factor, enabling gigabits of data transfer where older tactical systems managed only megabits. Voyager modules slot seamlessly into existing deployed chassis with no modification, ensuring rapid adoption in the field. They are also fully compatible with Anduril’s Menace family of systems, extending the flexibility of a proven integrated edge solution. Together with Everfox, Anduril's Voyager platform brings agile communication and compute to the battlespace – informing decision makers across echelons with the timely, trusted data they need to deliver the best possible outcomes.

“Battles are won at the edge,” said Tom Keane, SVP of Engineering at Anduril. “There’s a clear need to move data securely across the battlefield from sensor to shooter and to mission partners. We’ve used Everfox software on our Menace systems for some time, and expanding to make Voyager the preferred edge server for Everfox solutions helps us move faster to get data to U.S. and allied forces when and where they need it. We're excited to bring this partnership to life with customers in the U.K., U.S. and NATO.”

Both companies prioritize open standards and modular design. Voyager’s architecture is built to integrate with third-party sensors, software and systems, giving government customers the freedom to choose the right tools for the mission while retaining full control over how those tools are used together.

