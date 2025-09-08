ESW to Work with Shopify to Power International Commerce for Enterprise Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESW, the worldwide leader in international ecommerce, today announced a strategic agreement with Shopify, the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, to empower enterprise brands and retailers to scale, localize, and optimize their ecommerce presence in more than 200 markets worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to work with Shopify to deliver a powerful global commerce solution to enterprise merchants,” said Eric Eichmann, Chief Executive Officer, ESW. “By combining Shopify’s high-converting ecommerce platform with ESW’s robust cross-border capabilities, we’re enabling brands to scale internationally with truly localized experiences without forcing them to choose between flexibility and control.”

Enterprise brands using Shopify can now leverage ESW’s international expertise in managing compliance, risk, and revenue localization at scale. From fulfillment and returns, to 24/7 local-language support, every experience is tailored to drive conversion, protect margins, and build loyalty while preserving brand identity. Seamlessly integrated with Shopify, ESW gives brands the control, consistency, and outcomes they need to grow.

“This agreement with ESW provides Shopify’s enterprise-grade merchants with ESW’s high level of bespoke, data-driven international solutions specifically designed for global expansion,” said Josh Rice, Vice President of Global Sales, Shopify. “By combining ESW’s deep international capabilities with Shopify’s platform power and scalability, brands can unlock new markets, maximize revenue, and scale with confidence.”

This new solution is now available to enterprise merchants seeking scale, security, and simplicity in cross-border ecommerce.

About ESW

ESW makes worldwide ecommerce powerful and simple by partnering with the world’s best-loved brands and retailers to deliver international ecommerce solutions that reduce cross-border complexity. By localizing the online shopping experience, ESW creates moments that matter between brands and consumers, drives global revenue, and helps build brand loyalty. ESW takes on the complications of international markets with tailored solutions, including frictionless checkout, fast and reliable shipping and returns, and reduced compliance and regulatory risk.

ESW enables clients to navigate local markets confidently and drive long-term profitability through its unique genuine partnership approach. With offices in New York, Dublin, Madrid, and Singapore, ESW helps the world’s premiere and most ambitious brands achieve growth and profitability in more than 200 markets internationally. ESW is the only international commerce solution that is MACH certified.

For more information, visit esw.com/shopify.