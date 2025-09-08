Stratly Unveils Powerful Multi-Branch Management Solution to Help Nonprofits Scale with Confidence

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratly, a leading donation management platform for nonprofit growth, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: a multi-branch management system designed to help nonprofits scale operations seamlessly as they expand across communities.

As nonprofit organizations grow, so do the operational challenges; managing multiple teams, programs, and regions can quickly lead to inefficiencies without the right structure in place. Disconnected teams, scattered data, and inconsistent processes can make scaling even harder. Stratly’s new solution eliminates these pain points by bringing everything into one unified platform, creating a single point of truth. This empowers mission-driven organizations to manage multiple branches effectively, improve collaboration, and stay aligned and impactful across every location.

"Growth should be exciting, not chaotic,” said Avo Muradyan, Co-Founder of Stratly. “Our new solution empowers nonprofits to expand with clarity, give local branches the autonomy they need, and maintain consistency across the board, all while keeping their mission at the center.”

Stratly’s multi-branch management system offers key features such as:

Streamlined operations across locations

Faster decision-making and service delivery

Enhanced local responsiveness and customized programming

Leadership development and accountability across branches

Scalable infrastructure for data, communication, and oversight

This solution strikes the perfect balance between centralized strategy and local autonomy, allowing nonprofits to remain agile while maintaining full transparency and control.

With this launch, Stratly reinforces its mission to simplify and strengthen nonprofit management, so organizations can focus on delivering real, measurable impact where it matters most.

About Stratly

Stratly is a purpose-built donation and operations management platform for nonprofits. From donation tracking, event management and reporting to multi-branch coordination, Stratly provides the infrastructure organizations need to grow with confidence and efficiency.