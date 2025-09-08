Shoreline Wealth Advisors Joins Parkwoods Wealth Partners

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parkwoods Wealth Partners today announced that Shoreline Wealth Advisors has joined Parkwoods. Shoreline is an Indiana-based registered investment adviser with approximately $350 million in assets under advisement (as of June 30, 2025). The combination closed on August 1, 2025 and includes Shoreline’s affiliated tax preparation firm, Shore & Co.

Founded in New Castle, with an additional office in Carmel, Shoreline’s leadership team – Founder Bud Shore, CPA, PFS, and co-owner Jay Bumbalough, CPA, PFS – is known for fiduciary advice, planning-centric client work, and disciplined, evidence-based investing. Shoreline was among the earliest members of Buckingham’s TAMP, BAM Advisory Services – a history that connects naturally with Parkwoods’ leadership experience.

“Welcoming Shoreline is about shared beliefs first and foremost,” said Al Sears, Founder & CEO of Parkwoods Wealth Partners and formerly President of Buckingham. “Bud and Jay have built a remarkable firm on the same planning-led, evidence-based approach our clients expect. That alignment is what makes this such a good fit.”

“For our team, this partnership is the natural next step,” said Bud Shore, Founder of Shoreline Wealth Advisors. “Jay and I have known Parkwoods’ leadership for years and share the same investment philosophy and planning emphasis. Joining forces lets us enhance what we deliver – with the same people our clients already trust.”

“Clients value clarity and consistency. Purpose First Planning keeps the plan out front, and an evidence-based portfolio is how we execute it,” said Chris Gardner, CFP®, Head of Advisory at Parkwoods. “With Shoreline’s team – and their deep client relationships – we’re expanding the support behind a philosophy both firms already follow.”

Shoreline clients will continue working with their existing advisors with no disruption to current relationships. The Shoreline brand will transition to Parkwoods over the coming months. Integrating Shore & Co. strengthens Parkwoods’ ability to coordinate planning, portfolios, and taxes – enabling more consistent asset location, tax-loss harvesting, and cash-flow timing for households that value a single, integrated view of their finances.

Parkwoods partners with advisory firms that share its fiduciary mindset and planning-centric, evidence-based approach – providing advisors with institutional resources while preserving boutique-level relationships. Shoreline’s early BAM Alliance roots and Parkwoods’ leadership background make this a natural fit.

About Parkwoods Wealth Partners

