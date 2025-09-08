Fluor Awarded Position on Defense Threat Reduction Agency Contract

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has awarded it a position on the Cooperative Threat Reduction Integrating Contract (CTRIC) IV. As one of six companies selected for the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, Fluor is eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value not to exceed $3.5 billion for up to 10 years.

The contract allows for a broad range of services and products to provide sustainable chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat reduction capabilities in cooperation with partner nations.

“This award builds on our more than 100-year history of providing services to U.S. government and commercial clients, often in some of the toughest and most remote environments in the world,” said Al Collins, Group President of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “The contract’s scope of work fits well with what we do best – managing, integrating and executing complex projects and large teams globally to provide high quality products and rapid response to contingency operations for federal and commercial clients. We look forward to supporting DTRA with its critical mission to reduce the threat to the U.S. and its allies from WMD and related materials and technologies.”

DTRA enables the Department of Defense, the U.S. government and international partners to counter and deter WMD and emerging threats.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s nearly 27,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $16.3 billion in 2024 and is ranked 257 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

