Phenom Automates Repetitive Recruiter Tasks with LinkedIn CRM Connect Integration

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenom, an applied AI company that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer, announced the availability of the LinkedIn CRM Connect integration, enhancing recruiting productivity and empowering talent acquisition teams to manage the entire sourcing and engagement workflow seamlessly between the Phenom Talent CRM and LinkedIn Recruiter. Recruiters can more efficiently discover candidates in LinkedIn Recruiter, export profiles to the Phenom Talent CRM, and automatically update records — reducing system switching and ensuring data accuracy. The integration is available at no additional cost to Phenom Talent CRM customers with LinkedIn Recruiter seats.

By connecting LinkedIn’s global talent network with the Phenom Talent CRM, talent teams can focus on building relationships and making faster, data-driven hiring decisions — without the administrative burden of switching between platforms. This unified workflow enables recruiters and sourcers to:

Build and nurture more robust pipelines for current and future jobs in the Talent CRM by getting greater access to LinkedIn candidate profiles and additional sourcing features such as LinkedIn Recommended Matches

View up-to-date candidate profiles in the CRM or LinkedIn Recruiter — no switching or guesswork

Eliminate manual entry and duplicates, as candidate profiles are automatically synced accurately between platforms

Instantly sync candidate statuses from the Talent CRM to LinkedIn Recruiter, ensuring full visibility from outreach to handoff

“Data accuracy is number one for me — and this integration delivers,” said Henry Lazo, Talent Acquisition Programs Lead at Cboe. “I no longer have to manually enter candidates; everything syncs automatically from LinkedIn, and profiles stay up to date. I can see where each candidate is in the process, merge past applicants, and reach out confidently knowing I have the most current information. It saves me time, keeps everything organized, and lets me work faster with less guesswork.”

“Partnering with Phenom helps to further streamline the candidate hiring experience,” said Larry Nelson, Head of Talent Partnerships at LinkedIn. “We’re thrilled to expand our talent integration offerings with Phenom to empower recruiters to focus on sourcing and nurturing candidates with accurate, up-to-date candidate data you can trust, through CRM Connect.”

Empowering Talent Acquisition Teams to Scale Results with Intelligence and Automation

Phenom augments talent acquisition by delivering unique AI-powered capabilities that empower sourcers, recruiters, event marketers, HR leaders, and other HR professionals to build stronger relationships, streamline workflows, and enhance productivity.

Leveraging data, context, and intelligence in the Phenom Talent CRM, TA teams can launch highly personalized nurture campaigns, offer flexible screening options, automate interview scheduling and gain deeper insights with interview intelligence. As a result:

Sourcers can automate candidate discovery, prioritize best-fit leads, and scale sourcing efforts without increasing headcount

Recruiters can build, nurture, and manage talent pipelines more effectively

Event marketers can confidently invite candidates to events, knowing their profiles are accurate, complete, and always up to date in the CRM

TA leaders can maximize ROI by helping teams source top talent faster, streamline workflows, and drive adoption that saves time and effort

By seamlessly integrating Phenom with widely used HR technology solutions — including LinkedIn Recruiter — customers can maximize the value of their existing investments.

Customers Achieve Remarkable Efficiency Gains with Phenom Talent CRM

Organizations across industries are realizing exceptional productivity improvements through the Talent CRM by combining AI and automation to optimize talent sourcing and engagement.

A major airline self-sourced 80% of contractor roles, achieved 14 days to offer for contingent roles with 33% of contractors converting to full-time employees, reduced staffing vendors by 88%, and generated $7M in annual savings

A leading cruise line drastically reduced fake applications clogging their pipeline, and witnessed a 40% increase in recruiter productivity, gained 300% more time to spend with candidates, and saved 80,000 hours

A global dental technology manufacturer reclaimed 480+ sourcing hours — equivalent to 2–3 months — by reviewing 9,000+ AI-matched candidates through Fit Score

A top global financial firm grew candidate profiles 900% after using streamlined sourcing and engagement tools that unified recruitment functions

“The companies that spend more time connecting with candidates rather than manually updating information across multiple platforms will hire faster,” said Joanna Keel, Product Marketing at Phenom. “A single recruiter will engage hundreds of potential future employees on LinkedIn — but they want a simpler way to keep profiles connected, accurate, and current in their talent CRM. Phenom’s integration through LinkedIn CRM Connect empowers talent acquisition teams to trade manual work for efficiency, ensuring they can focus on building relationships and providing stellar experiences that help convert top talent.”

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimize hiring and onboarding processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer. By uniquely combining proprietary industry-specific AI, agentic AI, automation and personalized experiences, its Intelligent Talent Experience platform helps companies fundamentally reshape their HR processes and strategies for scalable and sustainable transformation. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, Phenom takes a holistic approach that unifies the entire talent journey, augmenting human capabilities and creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and talent.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com.