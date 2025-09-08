WPIX-TV to Carry New York Mets Games Through 2028

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WPIX-TV (PIX11), “New York’s Very Own,” today announced it has renewed its multi-platform agreement with SNY, the home of the New York Mets, to carry Mets games on PIX11 through the 2028 season. PIX11 and SNY have been partners since 2006.

PIX11’s live coverage of Mets games will be available in the NYC metro area and, for the first time, will also air on Nexstar stations in Albany, Binghamton, Syracuse, and Utica, New York, as well as Hartford, Connecticut. Share

The agreement ensures fans will continue to enjoy exclusive broadcast coverage of Mets baseball on PIX11 for the next three years. For the first time, these games will also air on Nexstar Media–owned and operated stations in several upstate New York markets and in Hartford, Connecticut.

Under the new agreement, PIX11 will carry 30 Mets games each season from 2026 through 2028, including 25 regular season games primarily on Friday nights, branded as “Mets Game of the Week,” and five spring training games. Each regular season game will be preceded by a 30-minute live pregame show on PIX11.

PIX11’s live coverage of Mets games will be available in the New York City metropolitan area and five additional upstate and regional markets, including Nexstar stations in Albany, Binghamton, Syracuse, Utica, and Hartford, Connecticut. Each market will also have access to authenticated online streaming, ensuring fans can watch the games live wherever they are in their local markets.

“As the broadcast home of Mets baseball for more than two decades, PIX11 is proud to extend this winning tradition,” said Chris McDonnell, Vice President and General Manager of Nexstar’s New York City Operations. “Reaching Mets fans in five additional Nexstar markets across upstate New York and in Hartford is a clear demonstration of the enduring power of broadcast television and PIX11’s unique connection to Mets fans across the region.”

SNY will continue to produce the PIX11 game broadcasts, featuring the acclaimed broadcast team of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling, along with field reporter Steve Gelbs.

For a complete schedule of Mets games and streaming details, fans can visit PIX11.com/MetsLive.

