Green Dot Adds Stripe as Green Dot Network Partner

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT), a financial technology and bank holding company powering consumers and businesses with seamless banking and payment services, has added Stripe as its newest Green Dot Network partner. Powered by Green Dot’s embedded finance platform, Arc, Stripe Treasury will allow users to quickly and conveniently add cash to their accounts at any of Green Dot’s more than 90,000 money processing locations nationwide, with additional enhancements and capabilities planned for the future.

"This collaboration reflects our shared vision of enabling seamless, inclusive financial experiences using modern infrastructure, and we look forward to helping Stripe deliver more value to its users for years to come.” - Renata Caine, Green Dot Share

“We’re thrilled to partner with Stripe to embed more flexible, accessible financial services into its already expansive capabilities for today’s business owners,” said Renata Caine, general manager and senior vice president of embedded finance at Green Dot. “This collaboration reflects our shared vision of enabling seamless, inclusive financial experiences using modern infrastructure, and we look forward to helping Stripe deliver more value to its users for years to come.”

The cash economy remains strong, particularly among low-to-moderate income (LMI) households and older adults. Consumers age 55 and older use cash for 22% of their payments – nearly double the rate of younger consumers – and similarly, households earning less than $25,000 annually rely on cash for 28% of their transactions.1 Additionally, 83% of U.S. adults used cash at least once in the past 30 days2 and more than 90% intend to continue using cash as a payment method.3 This partnership addresses the growing demand for accessible cash services, helping bridge the digital divide and enabling businesses to conveniently and affordably deposit cash into digital accounts.

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of all sizes – from startups to public companies – use its software to accept payments and manage their businesses online, processing more than $1.4 trillion in 2024. By integrating the Arc platform and the Green Dot Network, Stripe is ensuring the businesses relying on its infrastructure have the flexibility to serve a wide range of customers with seamless and affordable money movement solutions.

For more than 25 years, Green Dot has expanded access to modern banking and payment tools for consumers and businesses. Powered by Arc, the Green Dot Network – which includes more than 90,000 retail locations nationwide – offers cash-in and cash-out capabilities at stores such as Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and others. As traditional banks continue to close brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S., particularly in underbanked communities, the Green Dot Network provides seamless access to cash services for nearly all U.S. consumers, with 96 percent of the population living within three miles of a network location. Its money movement capabilities also enable partners to offer customers the ability to transfer funds digitally between bank accounts.

About Arc by Green Dot

Arc is the embedded finance platform of services featuring all of Green Dot’s secure banking and money processing capabilities designed to fuel value, loyalty and growth for consumers and businesses. Arc by Green Dot powers some of the world’s most trusted brands and thousands of other businesses with seamless, secure and useful financial tools and experiences.

Integrated with Green Dot Bank, Arc provides partners with leading FDIC-insured banking products and tools, plus regulatory and compliance expertise, oversight and support. The Arc platform is cloud-based, modular and scalable by design – configurable to meet a wide range of business needs and goals, and flexible to adapt as our partners grow. Arc’s end-to-end banking services are powered by enterprise-grade APIs and offer partners access to comprehensive customer support, fraud protection, the largest retail deposit and ATM network in the U.S., and much more. For more information, visit greendot.com/arc.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology platform and registered bank holding company that builds banking and payment solutions to create value, retain and reward customers, and accelerate growth for businesses of all sizes. ​For more than two decades, Green Dot has delivered financial tools and services that address the most pressing financial needs of consumers and businesses, and that transform the way people and businesses manage and move money.

Green Dot delivers a broad spectrum of financial products to consumers and businesses through its portfolio of brands, including: GO2bank, a leading digital and mobile bank account offering simple, secure and useful banking for Americans living paycheck to paycheck; the Green Dot Network (“GDN”) of more than 90,000 retail distribution and cash access locations nationwide; Arc by Green Dot, the single-source embedded finance platform combining all of Green Dot’s secure banking and money processing capabilities to power businesses at all stages of growth; rapid! wage and disbursements solutions, providing pay card and earned wage access services to more than 7,000 businesses and their employees; and Santa Barbara Tax Products Group, the company’s tax division, which processes more than 14 million tax refunds annually.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has managed more than 80 million accounts to date both directly and through its partners. Green Dot Bank4 is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.