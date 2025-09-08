Zip US Partners With Nift to Enhance the Customer Experience and the Value of Every Purchase

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip.co (ASX: ZIP), the digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products, today announced its partnership with Nift, the technology company connecting commerce platforms to advertisers and brands to new customers. The partnership allows Zip to thank its users with personally tailored gift offers after they complete a purchase, enhancing the value of their shopping experience and building deeper customer connections.

“We’re focused on giving our customers more than just flexible payments,” said Joe Heck, US CEO at Zip. “Adding Nift to our checkout experience helps our customers discover brands that matter to them, while getting extra value from every purchase. It’s another way we’re making their money work harder.”

The new integration seamlessly weaves Nift’s offerings into the Zip user experience, enabling the platform to show appreciation to customers in a way that feels fully consistent with the brand. When a Zip customer completes a transaction, Nift’s AI-powered platform matches them with relevant gift options based on their personal preferences and interests. Each thank-you gift allows the Zip customer to discover and redeem a personalized offer from one of the thousands of leading brands in Nift’s merchant ecosystem.

“Nift was built to help consumer-facing commerce platforms create moments of customer appreciation that feel completely native rather than intrusive,” said Elery Pfeffer, founder and CEO of Nift. “Through this integration, we’re giving Zip’s customers a meaningful thank-you powered by AI that matches them with brands they’ll love, and enabling Zip to tap new ad inventory and revenue without disrupting the customer journey.”

For consumers, Nift creates opportunities to discover new brands in a rewarding way, fostering positive experiences that drive engagement, loyalty, and lasting connections.

About Zip

Zip Co Limited (ACN 139 546 428) (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company, offering innovative and people-centered products. Operating in two core markets - Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit: www.zip.co. US loans through the Zip app and Zip Checkout are originated by WebBank, except for Zip-originated loans in CO, NV, MA, and MD.

About Nift

Nift is a technology company enabling consumer platforms and publishers to increase revenue, brand sentiment and loyalty by offering high-value thank-you gifts to their customers at any moment in the digital journey. Cash App Afterpay, Gopuff, iHeartMedia, Klarna, Match, ParkMobile and Zip are among the hundreds of leading companies partnering with Nift to surprise and delight their customers with exclusive gifts that let them discover and try new products and services from thousands of leading brands, retailers and subscription companies. Each month, Nift delivers more than 50 million thank-yous for its partners in the US, the UK and Canada. In 2024, Nift ranked #109 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America, based on its revenue growth of 1,111% over the previous three years. To learn more, visit GoNift.com.