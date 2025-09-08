Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Partner of the International Tennis Federation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the world governing body for tennis. Under the agreement, Corpay will serve as the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of both the ITF and the Davis Cup.

Through this partnership, the ITF will be able to use Corpay Cross-Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure in their daily operations. They’ll also benefit from Corpay’s award-winning platform, which allows for seamless global payment management from a single point of access.

“Corpay is honoured and excited to be named the Official FX Partner for the International Tennis Federation and the Davis Cup,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “We’re confident that the ITF, its member associations, and commercial partners will benefit from our comprehensive cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions. Our deep experience in sports—especially tennis—positions us well to deliver meaningful value. We look forward to supporting the ITF and playing a role in the continued global growth of tennis.”

David Haggerty, ITF President, said: “We are pleased to welcome Corpay Cross-Border to the ITF’s family of official partners. Access to Corpay’s foreign exchange services will greatly benefit the ITF and our member nations. We also look forward to working alongside colleagues from Corpay on-site at Davis Cup events in 2025 and beyond to further promote the partnership.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About ITF

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is the world governing body of tennis. Founded in 1913, its purpose is to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of the sport, delivering tennis for future generations in association with its 213 member National Associations. The ITF oversees the rules and regulations that govern international and national competition. The ITF is responsible for the worldwide development of tennis through its highly regarded global Development Programme, its Science and Technical department which monitors equipment and technology, and its Officiating department which oversees the education and advancement of officials. The ITF organises up to 1850 men’s, women’s, and junior tournaments on the ITF World Tennis Tour, and manages the ITF junior team competitions, ITF Beach Tennis World Tour, UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour and the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour, together with the men’s and women’s World Cup of Tennis, Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge respectively, the two largest annual international team competitions in tennis. The ITF manages the Olympic Tennis Event on behalf of the IOC and the Paralympic Wheelchair Tennis Event on behalf of the IPC and the Qualification Pathways for both events at the Games. For further information please visit www.itftennis.com.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.