Electro Switch Partners with Oaktree

WEYMOUTH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electro Switch Corp. (“Electro Switch” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of engineered switches and related components, announced today that it has partnered with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”). In partnership with management, Oaktree will provide additional resources to support the Company’s strategic vision and growth initiatives. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Weymouth, MA, Electro Switch designs and manufactures relays, switches, and other electrical apparatus supporting critical applications for power, utility, data center, defense, and industrial customers globally. Electro Switch is known for its 75-year history of serving customers with high quality products, custom-engineered designs, and industry-leading customer service.

Robert James, President of Electro Switch, commented, “We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Oaktree, which shares our values and supports our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers. Together, we will work to accelerate our growth while maintaining our culture of quality and reliability which has underpinned our success for decades.”

The family of the late Robert M. Pineau, former President and CEO of Electro Switch, added, "A partnership with Oaktree supports a company culture of visionary leadership and respectful employer-employee relationships."

“Electro Switch is a trusted industry leader, relied upon by customers operating in mission-critical environments,” said Ulysses Fowler, Assistant Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Oaktree’s Power Opportunities strategy. “We are excited to partner with Electro Switch and see tremendous opportunity for the Company’s differentiated solutions driven by its exceptional quality, reliability, and customer service. We look forward to leveraging our resources and relationships to support the Company.”

Nick Papadakis, Senior Vice President of Oaktree’s Power Opportunities strategy, added, "With its portfolio of essential products designed to protect critical infrastructure and enhance operator safety, Electro Switch is uniquely positioned to capitalize on long-term industry tailwinds including electrical grid load growth and aging infrastructure. We’re excited to support Electro Switch in achieving its long-term growth ambitions.”

BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Blank Rome LLP served as legal counsel to Electro Switch. Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Oaktree.

About Electro Switch Corp.

Electro Switch Corp. is a leading manufacturer of specialized electromechanical switches, relays, and components for customers in the power, utility, data center, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Weymouth, MA, the Company goes to market with premier brands including Electro Switch, Sunrise Technologies, Ripley Lighting Controls, Digitran, Betatronix, CTI Electronics, CW Industries, and is recognized throughout the U.S. and around the world for delivering customized, application-specific solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers. For additional information, please visit Electro Switch’s website at www.electroswitchcorp.com.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $209 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,450 employees and offices in 26 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.