Compa and WTW Announce a Partnership to Provide Compensation Intelligence for Enterprise Comp Teams

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compa, the compensation intelligence platform with the largest real-time market data network, and WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, announce a partnership designed to help compensation teams navigate today’s dynamic labor market. This partnership enables organizations to seamlessly access and coordinate insights from both real-time offer data and globally benchmarked pay survey data – providing enterprise compensation teams the agility to act quickly in competitive markets and the structure to plan long-term with confidence.

As labor markets stay volatile and pay transparency expands, compensation leaders face growing pressure to balance speed with governance. The Compa–WTW partnership addresses this challenge by aligning two complementary strengths: Compa’s real-time compensation intelligence and WTW’s validated global benchmarks. Together, they offer a complete and defensible view of market pay.

“Compensation teams are no longer choosing between published compensation surveys or real-time data—they need both,” said Erica Johnson, Head of Rewards Data Intelligence North America at WTW. “This partnership ensures pay strategies are both responsive and grounded, helping organizations compete in today’s market.”

The combined compensation intelligence provided by Compa and WTW solutions allow enterprise compensation teams to:

Benchmark annual pay reviews using WTW’s trusted survey data

Respond quickly to market shifts with Compa’s real-time offer data

Connect long-term strategy to day-to-day hiring decisions

Deliver evidence-based comp narratives to executives and employees

“WTW provides the foundation of global benchmarks, while Compa delivers the agility of real-time market data,” said Charlie Franklin, CEO of Compa. “Together, compensation leaders get the intelligence they need to guide pay with clarity and confidence.”

This collaboration reflects the industry’s shift toward hybrid data strategies in compensation. Different decisions call for different data—whether planning annual reviews, evaluating competitive offers, or ensuring compliance. By aligning structured benchmarks with real-time market data, Compa and WTW set a new standard for how enterprise teams design and execute pay strategies.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

About Compa

Compa is the leading provider of AI-driven compensation intelligence, built for enterprise teams managing high-stakes pay decisions. Our platform combines real-time market data with intelligent agents that think like your comp team. Compa’s software automates participation from HCM, ATS, and stock systems, replacing manual submissions and outdated surveys with current benchmarks for cash, stock, offer data, and skills-based compensation. With advanced privacy controls and powerful insights, Compa delivers the clarity and confidence comp teams need to win in the market.

Learn more at compa.ai.