Kristin and Eric Rogers Have Signed a Definitive Agreement to Re-Acquire Cannabis Beverage Brand LEVIA

GEORGETOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kristin and Eric Rogers have reached an agreement with Ayr Wellness, Inc. to re-acquire LEVIA, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

“Bringing LEVIA home is a deeply personal milestone for us,” said Kristin Rogers. “This brand was born from our garage from the belief in the power of cannabis to break stigma and offer healthier alternatives. We’re so proud to continue that mission alongside our incredible employees. Their dedication has been the heart of LEVIA, and together we’re ready to scale the brand, expand into new markets, and write the next chapter while staying true to our mission and values.”

Kristin and Eric Rogers launched LEVIA in 2017 with a mission to create products rooted in wellness, provide a thoughtful alternative to alcohol, and build a lasting legacy of advocacy and change. LEVIA’s first product was available for purchase in Massachusetts in 2021, providing consumers a zero-calorie, zero-sugar, fast-onset cannabis beverage designed for consistent, effects-based enjoyment. LEVIA was acquired by Ayr Wellness in 2022.

Upon the anticipated close of the sale, Kristin and Eric Rogers intend to focus on scaling operations, further establishing brand leadership in Massachusetts, and bringing LEVIA to new markets through strategic partnerships and innovation in beverage formulation, manufacturing, and distribution.

