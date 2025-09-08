Hebbia Partners With FactSet to Power AI-Driven Financial Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hebbia, the leading AI platform for finance, today announced a partnership with FactSet, a global financial data and analytics provider, through FactSet’s AI Partner Program. The partnership brings FactSet’s trusted market, company, and estimates data directly into the Hebbia platform, giving users a decisive edge in decision-making.

FactSet provides investors and business leaders with access to best-in-class financial data, analytics, and content to accelerate and improve their decision-making. Its datasets power workflows across the global investment community, from asset managers to investment banks and private equity firms.

With this partnership, users can seamlessly combine the structured insights generated from FactSet data, such as company financials, market prices, and estimates, with the unstructured intelligence surfaced by Hebbia’s historical transactions data and Iterative Source Decomposition (ISD) technology. Analysts can now cross-reference trusted market data with internal and external documents in real time, sharpening diligence, enriching models, and driving to conviction faster.

With this integration, Hebbia customers gain direct access to FactSet’s high-quality data within their existing workflows, enabling them to validate assumptions, uncover nuanced risks, and gain an edge in decision-making that standard research tools don’t offer.

“FactSet is a market leader in financial data that every investment banker and investor uses. Bringing FactSet into Hebbia means our users can enrich their analysis so they can find positive alpha and act on it fast,” said Danny Wheller, VP of Business & Growth at Hebbia.

“We are excited to support Hebbia through our AI Partner Program. By leveraging FactSet’s trusted data, financial professionals using Hebbia can enrich their AI-powered analysis so they can uncover the insights others miss,” added Alex Nacht, Head of AI Strategy at FactSet.

Now you can start incorporating FactSet’s trusted financial data directly into your decision-making workflows. For more information on the FactSet partnership, reach out to the Hebbia team today.

About Hebbia

Hebbia is the leading AI platform for finance. Founded in 2020 by George Sivulka, Hebbia is a generative AI company backed by Peter Thiel and Andreessen Horowitz. BlackRock, Carlyle, Centerview, and 40% of the largest asset managers by AUM use Hebbia’s AI agents to drive investment decisions. Hebbia’s flagship product, Matrix, delivers industry-leading accuracy, speed, and transparency in AI-driven analysis - trusted to help manage over $15 trillion in assets globally. Users can upload documents or integrate with data sources to instantly structure, analyze, and surface insights, enabling rapid, citation-backed research, deal sourcing, diligence, memo drafting, portfolio monitoring, credit underwriting, credit agreement analysis and risk assessment. Learn more at hebbia.com.