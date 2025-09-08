Esker and PwC Poland Collaborate to Transform Financial Processes with Innovative Solutions

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, today announced a strategic collaboration with PwC Poland’s Finance Transformation team to deliver comprehensive financial transformation solutions for customers in Poland and in the EMEA region through the PwC network. The collaboration will provide integrated services that align PwC Poland’s strategic consulting expertise with Esker’s AI-powered solutions. It is structured to deliver measurable outcomes by aligning automation technology and strategy, efficiently bridging the disconnect that often exists between software solutions and advisory services.

The collaboration between PwC Poland and Esker addresses the demands of a dynamic market. By working together, the companies aim to improve agility, reduce complexity and support clients’ long-term growth. Additionally, PwC Poland offers in-depth expertise and business users’ perspective in structuring and optimizing Global Business Services (GBS) centers.

“One of our main motivations is to provide an end-to-end approach that addresses both process and technology needs,” said Aleksandra Stelmach-Gryszka, Partner at PwC Poland. “By taking a holistic approach, we enhance the value we bring to clients while positioning ourselves to evolve alongside their changing needs. At the same time, we recognize the ongoing challenge of staying ahead in a fast-paced market, which demands agility and continuous innovation.”

Empowering the Office of the CFO

The cooperation supports the evolving role of today’s CFO, now operating within the broader framework of the Office of the CFO. This new structure encompasses all departments and functions that contribute to shaping finance-driven business outcomes, made possible by implementing fully integrated business solutions. “Finance constitutes the core priority,” said Piotr Kocot, Partner at PwC Poland. “But as the CFO’s role expands, nearly every department becomes part of this mission by contributing to the company’s strategic vision and long-term direction. What was once a singular function is now an interconnected network of roles and responsibilities driving finance-led outcomes. Our collaboration with Esker is designed to support this broader perspective by aligning technology and process design with strategic goals.”

The role of AI in financial operations

Esker Synergy AI automates core finance functions such as invoice processing, order management and procurement to reduce manual effort, improve data accuracy and provide greater visibility into financial workflows. By leveraging AI, Finance teams are empowered to make faster, more informed decisions and shift their focus to strategic initiatives. “AI is a key component in helping Finance departments operate with greater efficiency and deeper insights,” said Patrick Bley, Head of Alliances at Esker Germany. “Through our Esker Alliance program, we collaborate closely with partners like PwC to bring these benefits to businesses navigating digital transformation.”

About PwC Poland

PwC Poland is a leading professional services firm and a key member of the global PwC network, which spans 149 countries and employs over 370,000 professionals. In Poland, PwC has established a strong presence with more than 7,000 employees, including 2,000 technology specialists, across seven major cities: Warsaw, Gdańsk, Kraków, Wrocław, Poznań, Katowice, and Łódź. Key Services offered are Assurance, Consulting and Deals, Tax and Legal Advisory and Technology Services. For more information visit www.pwc.pl.

About Esker

Esker’s AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker’s Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com, follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.