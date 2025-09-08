Hunt Capital Partners Transfers Limited Partner Ownership Interests in 100-Unit Affordable Housing Development to the Brownsville Housing Management Corporation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hunt Capital Partners announced the transfer of its Limited Partner interests in Sunset Haven Apartments, a 100-unit affordable housing community in Brownsville, Texas, to the Brownsville Housing Management Corporation (BHMC), an affiliated instrumentality of the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville (HACB). Since its development in 2008, Sunset Haven Apartments has been a vital housing resource for low-income seniors, providing affordable housing for seniors earning up to 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

“One of our goals is to acquire full ownership of our tax credit properties in order to assure they continue to serve the most vulnerable families in our community," said Carla Mancha, CEO at HACB/BHMC. Share

The transfer marks a strategic milestone, granting BHMC full autonomy over the property’s operations and enhancing its ability to respond to the evolving needs of residents. With this increased control, HACB is well-positioned to further its mission of providing high-quality, affordable housing to residents of the City of Brownsville.

“On behalf of the HACB and BHMC Board, I extend my sincere appreciation to Hunt Capital Partners for helping to facilitate a smooth transition of the Limited Partners Ownership Interest of Sunset Haven,“ said Carla Mancha, CEO at HACB/BHMC. “One of our goals is to acquire full ownership of our tax credit properties in order to assure they continue to serve the most vulnerable families in our community. HACB and BHMC will leverage on this acquisition to create new affordable housing opportunities in Brownsville.”

Sunset Haven Apartments is a three-story affordable housing community developed using the 9% Housing Credit from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The property features a unit mix of 21 studio apartments, 62 one-bedroom/one-bath units, and 17 two-bedroom/one-bath units.

“This transfer underscores HCP’s commitment to empowering local housing authorities like HACB to find creative solutions to provide affordable housing for its residents,” said Jeff Weiss, President at Hunt Capital Partners. “Hunt Capital Partners is proud to partner with HACB.”

Environmental Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG”) Investing

Hunt Capital Partners recognizes that its institutional investors are seeking to increase the social value of their investments to help further their ESG initiatives. Investment in affordable housing improves the living conditions of its residents. It helps remove obstacles that impede creation of a healthy, safe, and stable home environment for low-income families and seniors' families spend less on housing-related expenses, they have more resources for other essentials such as food and clothing, extracurricular activities, and educational programs. One of the most significant benefits of providing quality affordable housing is an increase in an individual’s physical and mental health. Hunt Capital Partners’ affordable housing investments create a lasting effect on the people and communities they serve for generations to come.

About Hunt Capital Partners

Hunt Capital Partners (HCP) is the tax credit syndication division of Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt). HCP specializes in the sponsorship of Federal and State Low-Income Housing, Historic, and Solar Tax Credit Investments funds. Since its inception in 2010, HCP has raised over $3.9 billion in tax credit equity in over 48 proprietary and multi-investor funds financing developments in 48 states and territories. Founded in 1947, Hunt is a privately held company that invests in businesses focused in the real estate and infrastructure markets. The activities of Hunt’s affiliates and investors include investment management, asset management, property management, development, construction, consulting and advisory. For more information on HCP, please visit www.huntcapitalpartners.com, or for Hunt, please visit www.huntcompanies.com.