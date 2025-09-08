NextDecade Completes Commercialization of Rio Grande LNG Train 5 with 1.0 MTPA LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with ConocoPhillips

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade or the Company) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today that it has executed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) for offtake from Rio Grande LNG Train 5.

ConocoPhillips will purchase 1.0 MTPA of LNG for 20 years on a free on board basis at a price indexed to Henry Hub, subject to NextDecade making a positive final investment decision (FID) on Train 5.

“ConocoPhillips has a long history of leadership in LNG and is an outstanding addition to our strong portfolio of LNG buyers from Rio Grande LNG Train 5,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have now completed commercialization of Train 5, and we are focused on finishing the financing and achieving a positive FID.”

NextDecade has now announced a total of 4.5 MTPA of LNG from Train 5 sold under 20-year LNG SPAs, which it believes is sufficient to support a positive FID on Train 5. Subject to obtaining adequate financing, NextDecade expects to achieve a positive FID on Train 5 in the fourth quarter of 2025, within the current price validity period for the Company’s Train 5 EPC contract with Bechtel Energy, Inc.

Subject to obtaining adequate financing, NextDecade also continues to expect to achieve a positive FID on Rio Grande LNG Train 4 by September 15, 2025.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade is committed to providing the world access to reliable, lower carbon energy. We are focused on delivering secure, low-cost, and sustainable energy solutions through the safe and efficient development and operation of natural gas liquefaction and carbon capture and storage infrastructure. Through our subsidiaries, we are developing and constructing the Rio Grande LNG natural gas liquefaction and export facility near Brownsville, Texas, with approximately 48 MTPA of potential liquefaction capacity currently under construction or in development. We are also developing a potential carbon capture and storage project at the facility that is expected to make meaningful impacts toward a lower carbon future. NextDecade’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “NEXT.” NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.next-decade.com.

