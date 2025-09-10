LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Selects T-Mobile for Business as its Official Telecommunications Services Provider

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Un-carrier is once again showing the competition why it's the gold standard. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that the Los Angeles Organizing Committee (LA28) has selected T-Mobile for Business as the Official Telecommunications Services Provider of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. T-Mobile for Business will develop and deploy cutting-edge solutions — powered by the T-Mobile 5G Network — to help LA28 create the most tech-forward production of the Games in modern history.

“The LA28 Games will set the standard for how technology can connect people to the biggest stage in all of sports,” said David Michael, Chief Information Officer for LA28. “Harnessing new technologies and partners who align with our vision is key to the future of the Movement. T-Mobile for Business will play a crucial role in connecting Games stakeholders to the action as events unfold at more than 110 connected locations — including more than 40 competition venues — across Southern California.”

T-Mobile for Business will deliver purpose-built, fully integrated managed services to support event operations and connect the entire event at the massive and unprecedented scale LA28 requires. T-Mobile for Business will provide:

Fast, reliable connectivity: T-Mobile 5G Advanced Network Solutions (5G ANS) will enhance connectivity at competition venues and numerous non-competition venues across Southern California and beyond. T-Mobile for Business will also connect more than 15,000 staff with critical push-to-talk services. LA28 will also connect essential staff through voice lines with SuperMobile — T-Mobile's new business phone connectivity plan that offers nationwide network slicing, built-in security and satellite coverage

T-Mobile 5G Advanced Network Solutions (5G ANS) will enhance connectivity at competition venues and numerous non-competition venues across Southern California and beyond. T-Mobile for Business will also connect more than 15,000 staff with critical push-to-talk services. LA28 will also connect essential staff through voice lines with SuperMobile — T-Mobile's new business phone connectivity plan that offers nationwide network slicing, built-in security and satellite coverage Seamless and efficient operations: Reliable, high-bandwidth and highly secure connectivity for point-of-sale systems and event ticketing by utilizing new technologies such as network slicing.

Reliable, high-bandwidth and highly secure connectivity for point-of-sale systems and event ticketing by utilizing new technologies such as network slicing. Connectivity for event broadcasts: T-Mobile for Business will provide the secure, low-latency connection between the International Broadcast Center (IBC) — the central hub for all broadcast operations — and all competition venues. Additionally, T-Mobile 5G will support the Olympic Broadcasting Services (the host broadcaster of the Games) as it connects to more than 100 broadcasters from all over the world covering the Games for global audiences.

T-Mobile for Business will provide the secure, low-latency connection between the International Broadcast Center (IBC) — the central hub for all broadcast operations — and all competition venues. Additionally, T-Mobile 5G will support the Olympic Broadcasting Services (the host broadcaster of the Games) as it connects to more than 100 broadcasters from all over the world covering the Games for global audiences. Next-generation technologies: T-Mobile for Business will also use the Games as a showcase for cutting-edge wireless technologies and next-generation use cases in sports and beyond! From AI-powered data solutions to innovations that enhance fan engagement, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability, these technologies are designed to shape the future of connected business and live events and are made possible by T-Mobile for Business.

“T-Mobile for Business has the advanced, next-gen technology that will help redefine how the Games are run and experienced – making them faster, more connected, and more immersive and epic," said Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile Business Group. "We’re thrilled this technology will be put in play on the biggest stage in sports to support LA28’s goals to increase operational efficiencies, transform fan experiences and support a seamless broadcast."

For more information on how T-Mobile for Business is delivering the future of connectivity to LA28, visit www.t-mobile.com/now.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for business. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com