-

SkyDrive and JR East Hold eVTOL Exhibition at Takanawa Gateway City - Agreement also reached for Pre-order of One Aircraft

original A ceremony was held on August 29 to mark the first day of the event. JR East President & CEO Yoichi Kise poses with SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa.

TOYOTA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyDrive, a leading eVTOL (*1) aircraft manufacturer based in Japan, together with East Japan Railway Company (JR East), held a joint exhibition to promote “railway × eVTOL” combination travel. The event, held between August 29 and August 31, showcased how future passengers will be able to seamlessly combine flights in SkyDrive’s advanced electric aircraft with overland journeys on conventional rail services.

SkyDrive and JR East began discussions on the potential of combined rail/eVTOL routes earlier this year. Through this event, both companies aimed to share with the public their excitement over these new travel possibilities.

SkyDrive and JR East are also pleased to announce an agreement for a pre-order of one SKYDRIVE aircraft from SkyDrive, a decision that further accelerates the growing collaboration between the two companies.

SkyDrive and JR East: A growing partnership

February 2025

Both companies reach agreement on the formation of a new partnership to explore the provision of new value to the tourist industry through air taxi travel to the Azuma Farm Koiwai Hotel, Koiwai Farm (Iwate Prefecture). The hotel is scheduled to open in spring 2026.

 

July 2025

JR East announces financial investment in SkyDrive.

 

August 2025

Both companies hold a “railway × eVTOL” exhibition in Tokyo.

JR East places a pre-order for one SKYDRIVE aircraft.

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive is an eVTOL company aiming “to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution”. The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. As of 2025, SkyDrive is working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to acquire certification for “SKYDRIVE” (*2), the company’s latest eVTOL product. SkyDrive showcased the first public flight of the SKYDRIVE at Expo 2025 in Osaka in April 2025. SkyDrive began production of “SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur.
For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/

Editor’s Note:
(*1) “eVTOL” is an abbreviation for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing. As the name suggests, eVTOL aircraft can take off and land without a runway. eVTOLs are powered by electricity and incorporate advanced, automatic, flight control technology.
(*2) “SKYDRIVE” is a product name of SkyDrive Model SD-05.

Contacts

SkyDrive Media Contact:
Public Relations
SkyDrive Inc.
Email: info@skydrive.co.jp

