NordVPN Partners with Noju to Expand Access Through Direct Carrier Billing

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NordVPN, one of the world’s most trusted cybersecurity companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Noju, a leading provider of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) solutions, to make online privacy more accessible than ever.

Through this partnership, users in eligible markets can now subscribe to NordVPN by simply charging the subscription to their mobile phone bill — no credit card, bank account, or complex onboarding required.

Direct Carrier Billing is a secure, telecom-grade payment method that allows users to pay for digital services directly through their mobile operators. It is especially effective in markets with low credit card penetration or high mobile usage, offering a fast and frictionless user experience.

With millions of users worldwide, NordVPN is a pioneer in the cybersecurity space, known for its industry-leading encryption, strict no-logs policy, and commitment to digital freedom. By partnering with Noju, NordVPN aims to expand its reach and simplify access to its service in key mobile-first markets.

“We are excited to partner with Noju to make NordVPN even more accessible in mobile-first markets. Privacy and security should be simple for everyone, and Direct Carrier Billing removes barriers for millions of users. This partnership allows us to expand our reach and help more people protect their digital lives with ease,” said Laura Tyrylytė, head of public relations at NordVPN.

Noju specializes in building and operating full-stack DCB infrastructure — including technical integrations, compliance, user acquisition, and lifecycle management — for global digital brands. This partnership enables NordVPN to tap into new markets with localized, telco-native payment flows.

"NordVPN is one of the most trusted digital brands globally, and we’re proud to support its expansion through Direct Carrier Billing," said Ghassan Khalife, CEO of Noju.

"With this partnership, we’re removing friction and enabling millions of users to access a safer internet by subscribing through their mobile phone — no card, no hassle."

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro™, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN’s parent company, is Saily — a travel eSIM app. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider covers 165 locations across 118 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com.

ABOUT NOJU

Noju is a global Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) provider on a mission to make digital services accessible to everyone, everywhere. Through its full-stack DCB platform — spanning technical integrations, compliance, marketing, and lifecycle management — Noju helps leading digital brands expand into mobile-first markets with localized payment flows. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Noju is live in 20+ countries and powers millions of transactions across Europe, Asia, and emerging markets. For more information, visit www.noju.io