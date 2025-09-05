Aptar Pharma and Dianosic Announce Exclusive Partnership to Advance the Active Resorbable Intranasal Scaffold Platform for the Treatment of Chronic Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Rhinosinusitis

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery systems, services and active material science solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership agreement with Dianosic, a French Biotech company pioneering intranasal therapeutic solutions, for the development of an Active Resorbable Intranasal Scaffold (ARIS) technology platform. Dianosic’s intranasal insert is bioresorbable and is aimed at addressing the significant unmet needs of delivering drugs locally over extended periods for the treatment of Chronic Allergic Rhinitis (CAR) and Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS). This collaboration would additionally explore Nose-to-Brain (N2B) opportunities, especially in neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases.

This novel “insert and forget” intranasal drug delivery solution aims to address patient adherence to treatment challenges, thus maximizing patient quality-of-life. Moreover, it also aims to respond to physician needs in terms of efficacy, safety and ease-of-use.

Under the agreement, Aptar Pharma will invest in Dianosic and be part of its strategic committee, while promoting the technology to its customers and exploring opportunities to complement the platform with Aptar’s suite of comprehensive services.

The partnership combines Dianosic’s cutting-edge clinical innovation and proprietary design with Aptar Pharma’s deep expertise and support in nasal drug delivery. This partnership will also provide the opportunity to explore the potential of this technology in Nose-To-Brain (N2B) drug delivery.

“This partnership with Dianosic expands our commitment to deliver innovative and patient-centric solutions by leveraging the potential of intranasal drug-delivery,” said Alex Theodorakis, President Aptar Pharma Prescription. “This transformative innovation represents a promising advancement in the management of Chronic Rhinitis and sinusitis, and we are proud to support the ARIS journey to market.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Aptar Pharma as it marks a major step towards making our drug-eluting resorbable Intranasal Scaffold platform accessible worldwide,” said Philippe Bastide, CEO and co-founder of Dianosic. "This alliance supports our commitment to improving intranasal therapeutic options for patients with chronic nasal conditions.”

“This collaboration further reinforces Aptar Pharma’s leadership in nasal drug delivery by expanding our innovative portfolio and proposing disruptive solutions to our customers,” added Alex Theodorakis. “By leveraging Aptar Pharma’s expertise - alongside Noble’s capabilities in human factor studies and patient onboarding, and Aptar CSP active material sciences offering - this unique partnership with Dianosic aims at bringing to market a major value-added solution that enhances patient outcomes and delivers value to pharmaceutical partners.”

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has more than 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Dianosic

Founded in 2017 in Strasbourg, France, Dianosic is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming the treatment of chronic respiratory and Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases. The company has developed a proprietary, breakthrough platform of resorbable polymer inserts enabling extended and controlled drug release directly within the nasal cavity. Those transformative “insert and forget” intranasal solutions support a rapid return of patients to daily life activities while changing physicians’ experience. Dianosic leverages a strong intellectual property portfolio and collaborations with leading clinical, academic and industrial partners. The company is historically supported by Quest for Health, Bpifrance, Biovalley France, SATT Conectus, the Eurometropolis of Strasbourg, the Caisse d’Epargne Grand Est Europe and the Banque Populaire Rives de Paris. For more information, visit https://www.dianosic.com