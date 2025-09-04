-

From Groceries to Fresh-Cut Flowers: Burq and Roadie Enable Smarter Delivery, Coast-to-Coast

Collaboration unlocks scheduled, on-demand, and multi-stop deliveries across key local industries.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Burq, the last-mile delivery platform built to help businesses scale, has collaborated with Roadie, a UPS company and logistics management platform known for its expansive, asset-light delivery network. This relationship gives Burq merchants access to fast, flexible delivery options that reach 97% of U.S. households through one seamless integration.

With scheduled, on-demand, and multi-stop deliveries, Burq and Roadie together unlock nationwide delivery coverage for merchants in grocery, floral, laundry, and parcel industries. From local same-day floral deliveries to oversized laundry pickups or multi-drop grocery runs, the relationship offers reliability at scale.

“Expanding our network with Roadie allows us to offer even more value to merchants looking for scalable, flexible delivery,” said Salman Habib, Co-founder of Burq. “From fresh groceries to time-sensitive parcels, our customers can now tap into nationwide logistics infrastructure without the overhead.”

"Our collaboration with Burq significantly expands the reach and flexibility of last-mile delivery for businesses of all sizes," said Marc Gorlin, Founder and CEO of Roadie. "By integrating the Roadie network with Burq’s platform, we’re empowering retailers to offer even more seamless and reliable delivery options, helping them scale and serve their customers more efficiently.”

This relationship enhances Burq’s position as a single access point to hundreds of delivery providers, now including the Roadie network of more than 310,000 independent drivers. Merchants can manage deliveries through Burq’s platform with full control, cost visibility, and tailored workflows to fit their business needs.

About Burq

Burq is a leading provider of last-mile delivery solutions, helping businesses of all sizes streamline operations, scale services, and elevate the customer experience. With customizable workflows, access to a vast delivery network, and smart tools that simplify logistics, Burq gives businesses the flexibility and insights they need to grow and the trusted partner they rely on to deliver success.

About Roadie

Roadie, a UPS company, is a leading logistics and delivery platform that helps businesses tackle the complexities of modern retail with unmatched delivery coverage, flexibility and visibility. Reaching 97% of U.S. households across more than 30,000 zip codes — from urban hubs to rural communities — Roadie provides seamless, scalable solutions that meet a variety of delivery needs.

With a network of more than 310,000 independent drivers nationwide, Roadie offers flexible delivery solutions that make complex logistics challenges easy, including solutions for local same-day delivery, delivery of big and bulky items, ship-from-store and DC-to-door. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.

Contacts

Brielle Patterson
marketing@burqup.com

