Wisetack Secures a Committed Capital Partnership with Group 1001 Insurance, Enhancing Financing for Home Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisetack, the leading platform for embedded pay-over-time options for in-person services, today announced a new forward flow capital partnership with Group 1001. Under the agreement, Group 1001 will purchase home services and home improvement loans originated through Wisetack technology and its network of merchants and SaaS partners. This transaction provides a significant capital commitment that enables Wisetack to offer competitive terms to borrowers and create new growth opportunities for merchants.

Focused on the home services sector, this long-term collaboration reflects Group 1001’s recognition of Wisetack’s market leadership and the strength of its platform. By delivering better rates and flexible payment options, merchants can close more sales while helping customers manage the cost of essential projects like plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work.

“We are pleased to partner with Wisetack and support the company’s continued leadership in the home improvement financing market,” said Group 1001 Chief Investment Officer Andrew Kenney. “With a common focus on innovation and delivering lasting value to our customers, we look forward to this partnership and driving new growth opportunities.”

“Both Wisetack and Group 1001 are committed to building a long-term strategic relationship,” said Bobby Tzekin, co-founder and CEO of Wisetack. “This partnership allows us to continue scaling our platform while delivering even greater value to the merchants and customers we serve.”

This announcement follows other milestones for Wisetack, which has rapidly grown to be the leading provider of financing in home services. Wisetack was recently listed in the #21 spot on Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies in the U.S. report, and in the #15 spot on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 program.

About Group 1001 Insurance

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC (“Group 1001 Insurance” or “Group 1001”) is a collective that empowers companies to create positive growth. Our insurance and annuities are easy to understand and accessible to all. Our online investing platform gives individuals control over their savings. Our technology and innovation help companies succeed. And our strategic partnerships bring people together through education and sports.

As of March 31, 2025, Group 1001 had more than 1,500 employees and combined assets under management of approximately $68.5 billion and currently provides over 493,000 active annuity contracts and life insurance policies. It comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, Clear Spring Health, and the RVI Group, among others.

About Wisetack

Wisetack is the leading embedded platform for consumer financing for home services and home improvement, with presence in other verticals such as elective medical and car repair. Wisetack partners with software companies to embed consumer financing options into their customer-facing applications through simple APIs. Wisetack’s extensive network of merchants rely on Wisetack to offer their customers affordable pay-over-time options at point of sale.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco by an experienced team of leaders in the financial technology industry, Wisetack is backed by leading VCs such as Greylock Partners, Quadrille Capital, Insight Partners, and Bain Capital Ventures. Payment options through Wisetack are provided by its lending partners and subject to credit approval. Terms may vary.