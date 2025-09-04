World Sevens Football Hires Horizon Sports & Experiences For Sponsorship and Media Advisory

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) and World Sevens Football (W7F) today announced HS&E has been brought on to exclusively manage sponsorship and media rights advisory for the groundbreaking global 7v7 women’s football series.

In this role, HS&E will strategically focus on securing tournament sponsorships, seeking out brands that are looking to capitalize on an early-stage opportunity to align with the all-new, trailblazing global event. Backed by robust in-house research and strategic planning capabilities, HS&E will also craft bespoke go-to-market approaches designed to maximize value for prospective media and sponsorship partners.

“We’re proud to join forces with World Sevens Football at a moment when the momentum behind women’s sports and global football is undeniable,” said David Levy, Co-CEO of Horizon Sports & Experiences. “World Sevens Football is redefining football and introducing a bold, innovative product to the market — fast-paced, high-impact competition featuring elite talent from the best clubs in the world. It’s a fresh, modern take on the game that’s built for today’s fan and tomorrow’s landscape. With today’s announcement, we present a powerful opportunity for brands looking to align with a dynamic, world-class property at the forefront of where the future of sport is headed. We look forward to creating strategic, value-driven partnerships that help drive the tournament series’ growth and unlock meaningful value for partners and fans alike.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Horizon Sports & Experiences as our exclusive partner to lead sponsorship and media advisory for the World Sevens Football series,” said Aly Wagner, Chief of Strategy. “HS&E’s reputation for building visionary partnerships and their data-driven approach make them an ideal fit for our mission to redefine women’s football on a global stage. With their strategic expertise and passion for growing the game, we’re confident HS&E will help us unlock unparalleled opportunities for participating athletes and clubs, as well as our fans, and brand partners as World Sevens Football ushers in the next era of the sport.”

Wagner will work closely with HS&E on sponsorship initiatives, while NASCAR and Paramount Global veteran Tracey Lesetar-Smith will collaborate with HS&E to lead media rights strategy for W7F. DAZN will continue serving as the broadcast home of W7F and as its sublicensing agent for the tournament.

A recent HS&E study, ‘& NOW: The United States of Soccer,’ found that women’s sports are on a sharp upward trajectory both domestically and globally—driven in large part by women’s football. Citing a recent Nielsen Sports report, the study highlighted that women’s football is projected to reach 800 million fans worldwide and become the fifth largest sport in the world by 2030, underscoring the enormous growth potential for early brand partners.

About HS&E

Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) provides a unique and complementary combination of sports, experiential marketing, and media capabilities. HS&E has a core focus on IP creation and monetization, strategic advisory and consulting, media rights, sponsorship sales, experiential and activation. HS&E is led by co-CEOs David Levy and Chris Weil.

About World Sevens Football

World Sevens Football (W7F) is a global 7v7 women’s football series that debuted in May 2025 with a successful event in Estoril, Portugal. Featuring fast-paced seven-a-side matches and a $5 million prize pool per tournament, W7F brings together top professional clubs in an exciting new format. The next tournament will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 5–7, 2025, continuing W7F’s rapid expansion to major football destinations. Guided by a distinguished Player Advisory Council and in partnership with DAZN for global broadcast, W7F is committed to elevating women’s football and providing unique opportunities for players and fans worldwide.