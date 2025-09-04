WealthFeed and Anasova Partner to Accelerate Advisor Growth Through Enriched, AI-Powered Lead Generation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WealthFeed, an emerging wealthtech company that’s redefining advisor prospecting with AI-powered lead generation, today announced that Anasova, owner of FreeFinancialPlan.com and AIFinancialPlanning.com, has integrated its advanced enrichment capabilities into Anasova’s sales- and marketing-qualified lead marketplace to ensure every new business lead not only comes with more than 40 self-reported data points collected via the planning process but also with Wealthfeed-enriched actionable data.

Anasova, founded by Tom Anderson, a former executive director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, is dedicated to providing instant, universal access to personalized advice, products, and solutions. Anasova’s platforms capture data about individuals, distinguishing between sales-qualified leads ready to hire an advisor and evergreen marketing-qualified leads for ongoing cultivation. Advisors set their criteria, budget, and price-per-lead to build their pipeline for growth and maximize their marketing return on investment.

With this integration, the two firms supercharge leads by delivering deeper, actionable data and advanced insights, enabling advisors to dramatically boost prospect-conversion rates.

“Our strategic partnership with WealthFeed enables Anasova to deliver greater precision, enrichment, and efficiency in lead generation,” said Tom Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Anasova. “By leveraging advanced data insights and AI-driven tools, we are further empowering advisors to build stronger, more personalized client relationships and accelerate sustainable business growth."

WealthFeed and Anasova share a vision of empowering financial advisors through innovative solutions to grow their businesses. WealthFeed equips advisors with compliant, AI-driven tools that uncover opportunities and streamline daily operations so they can spend more time serving families and communities.

By combining enriched data, money-in-motion insights, and end-to-end outreach automation, WealthFeed empowers advisors to grow their practices with confidence while positively impacting the lives, lifestyles, and legacies of those they serve.

“We’re committed to building lasting relationships with innovators like Anasova as we look ahead to a future full of new possibilities and growth for advisors and their clients,” said Sam Kendree, Co-Founder and President, WealthFeed.

Anasova’s platform, developed by an advisor for advisors, systematically identifies and provides prospects that advisors define as their target market at a price they set to ensure efficient pipeline growth and eliminate distractions from unqualified leads. With fresh prospects, precise control of prospect criteria and pricing, full automation opportunities, and access to expert resources, Anasova empowers advisors to minimize risk, maximize ROI, and achieve sustainable growth in the digital landscape.

The Anasova partnership underscores WealthFeed’s commitment to enterprise-grade client data protection. WealthFeed is compliant with SOC 2 Type II standards, the gold standard for data security and privacy, ensuring that advisor and client-information protections are continually monitored, updated, and rigorously tested.

WealthFeed

WealthFeed is an AI-powered prospecting platform that helps financial advisors grow their business by identifying high-intent, money-in-motion prospects and automating outreach through personalized handwritten notes, emails, and LinkedIn messages. The platform delivers enriched, real-time data to advisors, enabling stronger engagement, improved client retention, and long-term growth. As a SOC 2 Type II compliant platform, WealthFeed ensures the highest level of data protection with enterprise-grade security that is continually updated and tested.

Anasova

Anasova offers a modern approach to advisor business growth and lead generation, bridging the gap between click-based marketing and expensive lead purchasing. Our lead marketplace systematically identifies both sales qualified leads ready to talk with an advisor and marketing qualified leads who want more education and insights. Advisors define their target market and set their price for leads to ensure efficient pipeline growth. With open architecture automations and integrations, advisors can build their engagement process seamlessly into their existing infrastructure.