Lincoln Property Company Purchases 350,000-SF San Diego Office Campus

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”), a global full-service real estate firm, today announced the purchase of an office campus in San Diego, California.

AMP&RSAND, a two-building, 350,000-square-foot creative office campus, was formerly home to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Today, the property offers a distinctive workplace environment with amenities such as a fitness center, showers and lockers, pedestrian sky bridges connecting tenant spaces, and the on-site café and wine bar, Therapie Bistro. Notably, certain spaces feature soaring 30-foot clear heights, further setting the project apart in the market.

“The acquisition of AMP&RSAND underscores our confidence in San Diego's evolving office market, which is experiencing renewed investor interest and momentum in line with trends seen across other major markets,” said Scott Moffatt, Executive Vice President and San Diego Market Leader at Lincoln. “As tenants continue to refine their return-to-office strategies, there's a clear preference for high-quality, amenitized spaces that facilitate employee collaboration and retention. AMP&RSAND’s transformation from the Union-Tribune Press building into a modern creative campus positions it to meet this demand. This acquisition aligns with our strategy in this market to invest in premium office assets that meet evolving tenant demand.”

The campus offers a highly desirable location in San Diego, just steps from Fashion Valley Mall, a premier retail and dining destination that provides employees and tenants with a wide range of options for workday lunches, meetings, and after-work activities. Its proximity to a nearby trolley stop supports connectivity, allowing for convenient public transit access and making the campus easily reachable for both employees and visitors.

Lincoln is an active owner, developer and third-party service provider throughout Southern California, delivering asset and property management, construction management, and leasing services. With its purchase of AMP&RSAND, the firm's portfolio now totals over 110 million square feet under leasing and management across the region.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, multifamily, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-use properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln’s combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 680 million square feet of commercial space. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.