PayPal Selects Nova Credit to Power U.S. Cash Flow Underwriting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nova Credit, a leading credit infrastructure and analytics company, today announced that PayPal, one of the world’s largest digital payment platforms, has selected Nova Credit’s Cash Atlas™ to incorporate cash flow underwriting capabilities across its growing portfolio of consumer credit products. By bringing cash flow insights into its underwriting process, PayPal is now better positioned to serve the millions of consumers otherwise left out of the legacy bureau systems.

Cash flow data provides a real-time view of a consumer’s financial health, allowing lenders to generate a more complete risk profile across the credit spectrum. Cash Atlas™ allows lenders to access, analyze and act on cash flow data in an FCRA-compliant manner. By pairing Cash Atlas™ with PayPal’s comprehensive underwriting processes, consumers benefit from improved credit eligibility and enhanced customer experiences.

“Traditional underwriting was leaving behind qualified consumers, especially in the Buy Now, Pay Later space,” said Ratinder Bedi, SVP, Global Chief Credit Officer at PayPal. “Nova Credit's Cash Atlas enables us to responsibly incorporate cash flow data and expand credit access without compromising our commitment to consumer financial health.”

Integrating Cash Atlas™ into PayPal’s core credit decisioning aligns with PayPal’s commitment to serving consumers through products that meet their evolving financial needs. As a result, customers receive more personalized experiences, while maintaining the rigorous risk management standards that have made PayPal a trusted platform.

“We're thrilled to partner with PayPal to expand access to credit for millions of Americans who have been underserved by traditional financial systems,” said Misha Esipov, CEO and Co-founder of Nova Credit. “PayPal's approach to responsible innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to power a more fair and inclusive financial system. This collaboration will help bridge the gap for consumers who are financially capable but lack sufficient credit history."

The partnership reflects the broader evolution of consumer lending toward more comprehensive financial assessments. As Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) usage continues to grow, PayPal’s enhanced underwriting capabilities position the company to capture a larger share of this expanding market and provide greater access to credit.

“We’re proud to partner with a trusted leader like Nova Credit, whose proven track record in alternative credit data further strengthens PayPal’s differentiated underwriting approach to deliver more inclusive credit solutions for our customers,” added Michelle Gill, EVP, GM SMB and Financial Services at PayPal.

Want to learn more? Apply to attend the Cash Flow Underwriting Summit on September 10 to hear from PayPal about their proven strategy for expanding BNPL approvals through cash flow analytics.

About Nova Credit

Nova Credit is a credit infrastructure and analytics company that enables businesses to grow responsibly by harnessing alternative credit data. The company leverages its unique data infrastructure, industry-leading analytics & FCRA-compliance to help lenders fill in the gaps that exist in traditional credit analytics. Nova Credit provides access to the fragmented universe of consumer financial data and transforms it into compliant, actionable risk analytics through a suite of solutions designed to increase conversion through expanded coverage, speed, and reliability. Nova Credit supports organizations such as HSBC, SoFi, Scotiabank, and Yardi, who work with Nova Credit to make smarter credit decisions through cash flow underwriting with Cash Atlas™, quickly and accurately verify income with Income Navigator, and reach new-to-country consumers with Credit Passport®. Learn more at www.novacredit.com or reach out to connect@novacredit.com.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/about-us/ and https://investor.pypl.com/home/.