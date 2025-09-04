Palantir and Lear Announce Five-Year Partnership Expansion to Accelerate Automotive Technology Transformation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of AI software, today announced a five-year expansion of its partnership with Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems. Under the new agreement, Lear will broaden its use of Palantir Foundry, as well as Palantir’s Warp Speed manufacturing operating system and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), across its global manufacturing footprint.

Currently, Foundry and AIP are helping Lear proactively manage its tariff exposure, automate administrative workflows, and dynamically balance its manufacturing lines. Palantir’s platforms connect functions across quality, supply chain, procurement, manufacturing, finance, and design, and today more than 11,000 Lear employees leverage Palantir’s technology to drive efficiency and innovation.

Palantir Foundry and AIP have played an important role in Lear's Innovative, Digital, Engineered and Automated (IDEA by Lear) program, which unifies Lear’s transformation initiatives. Lear's implementation of IDEA has resulted in more than $30 million in savings during the first half of 2025, with benefits expected to compound over the remainder of the year and beyond.

“Palantir is a key component of our IDEA strategy to automate and streamline manufacturing processes and administrative functions across the company,” said Lear President and CEO Ray Scott. “This partnership strengthens Lear’s position as an automotive technology leader and remains essential to our supply chain and operations. We have already seen significant improvements in global efficiency, creating a more agile and adaptable Lear.”

“We are proud to partner with Lear and showcase the very best of what Warp Speed and Palantir are capable of,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies. “Lear is improving the lives of its employees and developing the manufacturing plants of the future by deploying Palantir onto its production floors.”

Lear first partnered with Palantir in 2023 to digitize its manufacturing operations, and since then, the companies have expanded the scope and scale of their collaboration.

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems. The company designs, manufactures, and delivers advanced technologies to the world’s major automakers. Building on more than 100 years of heritage, Lear is the largest U.S.-based automotive supplier, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, Lear’s global team of talented employees is shaping the future of mobility by developing solutions that enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency. More information is available at Lear.com.

