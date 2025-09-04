Nomic Bio Awards Omni 1000 Proteomics Grants to Seven Institutions, Enabling 5 Million Data Points Across 5,000 Samples

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomic Bio (“Nomic”), the Protein Profiling Company, today announced the recipients of its Omni 1000 High-Plex Proteomics Grant, a program designed to expand access to proteomics with the company’s Omni 1000 solution and Nomic platform. The grant will support seven research groups profiling more than 5,000 samples and generating over 5 million datapoints, advancing Nomic’s mission to make proteomics accessible at scale.

In response to demand, Nomic more than doubled the number of grants awarded, underscoring both the appetite for accessible proteomics and the urgency of enabling large-scale studies that would otherwise be out of reach. The winning projects reflect the type of high-impact studies Omni 1000 and the Nomic platform were created to enable, spanning drug discovery, biomarker development, and translational research. Each study will harness high-resolution proteomic data to address scientific questions that could not be adequately pursued under legacy cost or access constraints.

The selected awardees include:

Joseph C. Wu, MD, PhD, Director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, Professor of Medicine & Radiology, Stanford University School of Medicine

Max Emmerich, BM BCh, MRCP, Clinical Research Fellow and Samra Turajlic, MBBS, MRCP, PhD, Group Leader, The Francis Crick Institute

Tara Sigdel, PhD, Associate Professor, University of California San Francisco

Julie Van, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow and Michael B Wheeler, PhD, Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto

Samantha Swedinski, PhD Candidate, and April Kloxin, PhD, Professor, University of Delaware

Ryan Murray, PhD, CSO, KiraGen Bio

Ahmad Masri, MD, MS, Associate Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University

“Nomic Omni 1000 grant gives us the chance to use IBD patient-derived intestinal organoids to better understand the disease mechanism,” said Joseph C. Wu, MD, PhD, Director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, Professor of Medicine & Radiology, Stanford University School of Medicine. “With the Omni platform, we hope to speed up the discovery of new therapy and bring more effective treatment options closer to patients who need them.”

“I am delighted that we were awarded a grant to explore the use of the Nomic assay in our MANIFEST cancer immunotherapy response research platform,” said Professor Samra Turajlic, Group Leader at The Francis Crick Institute. “Robust predictive biomarkers for immunotherapy outcomes remain a significant unmet need. High-dimensional, high-throughput proteomics can get us one step closer to better tests in the clinic, but also yield new fundamental insights into the biology of immunotherapy response and side effects.”

“We’re excited by the scale and ambition of the project proposals we received,” said Milad Dagher, Co-Founder and CEO at Nomic. “They highlight the clear need for large-scale, quantitative proteomics and showcase the kinds of questions scientists are ready to ask when the barriers come down. Expanding the number of grants awarded was an easy decision, especially in today’s challenging funding environment for life science research. After all, making proteomics broadly accessible is core to Nomic’s mission.”

By more than doubling the number of awards and enabling more than 5 million datapoints of proteomic insight, the Omni 1000 Grant represents a meaningful step toward Nomic’s vision of democratizing proteomics. The company will continue to expand access to large-scale protein profiling so researchers across disciplines can uncover new biology, accelerate discovery, and ultimately extend human health spans.

About Nomic Bio

Nomic was founded to make biology easier to measure and enable scientists to extend lives by making proteomics accessible, scalable, and routine. Powered by its proprietary nELISA® technology, Nomic delivers large-scale, quantitative, and cost-effective protein data to accelerate discovery, development, and translation. Its end-to-end service combines flexible content, expert support, and analysis-ready outputs—enabling seamless integration of proteomics across all stages of drug and biomarker development. Nomic’s mission is to make proteomics ubiquitous for modern biology. To learn more, visit nomic.bio or follow us on LinkedIn.