Cantilever Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment in Tecum Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cantilever Group, an independent investment firm specializing in middle-market GP stakes, announced today that they have made a minority equity investment in Tecum Capital, a private investment firm providing capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Tecum offers mezzanine debt and equity investments in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, value-added distribution, and business services.

The capital provided by Cantilever will enable Tecum to continue building its leadership position within the small business investment company (“SBIC”) industry by investing in its team and strategic growth initiatives. Tecum’s existing management team will stay in place to guide these efforts as it redoubles its efforts to deploy capital to US-based small businesses in the lower middle market.

“Cantilever’s investment is a strong endorsement of our team, our track record and our shared vision for long-term growth,” said Stephen Gurgovits, Managing Partner at Tecum Capital. “We look forward to leveraging their experience and resources to accelerate the growth of our business.”

David Ballard, Managing Partner at Cantilever Group, added “We are thrilled to partner with Tecum Capital and their exceptional management team as we mark the first close of our fund. Their unique expertise in the SBIC program and flexible capital solutions strengthens our confidence in the investment we have made. We look forward to supporting Tecum’s continued success.”

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Cantilever. Republic Capital Group served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal advisors to Tecum Capital.

About Cantilever Group:

Cantilever Group is an independent investment firm that provides flexible, strategic minority capital solutions for middle market private asset managers. Founded by a group of GP-stakes industry veterans, Cantilever focuses on asset managers in the $500 million - $5 billion AUM range. Cantilever’s capital can be used to accelerate growth, facilitate generational ownership transfer, support acquisitions or lift outs, fund GP commitments, seed new strategies, and provide liquidity to founders. For more information, please visit www.cantilevergroup.com.

About Tecum Capital Management:

Tecum Capital Management, LLC. (“Tecum”) is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based private investment firm deploying capital in lower middle market companies. Tecum provides mezzanine debt and equity investments in growth-oriented middle-market companies across many industries, including manufacturing, value-added distribution, and business services. Our team partners with independent sponsors, family offices, committed funds, business owners seeking succession plans, and management teams to create shared success. Tecum focuses on businesses with EBITDA greater than $3 million and will invest $5 million to $20 million in potential portfolio companies. Tecum manages three Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) licensed funds and is currently investing out of Tecum Capital Partners IV, L.P., a $325 million fund launched in February 2025. Tecum also manages a separate micro-cap equity control strategy via a multi-family office strategy with investment criteria encompassing EBITDA of $2 million to $6 million called Tecum Equity Alpha Management (“TEAM”). Since 2006, the team has collectively invested more than $1.0 billion in over 100 platform and add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tecum.com.