Logile Teams Up with Connors Group to Transform Fresh Item Management for Grocery and Convenience Retailers

Logile, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Connors Group, a consultancy with deep expertise in transforming grocery and food retailers with operational improvements. The partnership unites Logile's AI-driven Fresh Item Management software with Connors Group's proven operational strategies, process engineering, and implementation expertise to help retailers increase fresh profitability, streamline operations, and improve the frontline employee experience.

The joint solution directly addresses key challenges in the food retail industry, including waste reduction, accurate production planning, margin improvement, labor optimization, shrinkage control, and omnichannel complexity. By blending Logile’s intuitive, AI-driven technology with Connors Group’s extensive experience in operational excellence, labor strategy, process improvement, and effective adoption strategies, retailers gain comprehensive support from strategy through execution.

As fresh departments become more central to competitive differentiation, retailers are expected to manage greater complexity while protecting consistency and profitability. Logile’s robust Fresh Item Management suite helps retailers meet these demands with production planning, recipe and nutrition management, grind management, yield management, scale management, and a centralized cookbook. Powered by AI-driven forecasting, this suite delivers visibility to effectively plan and manage inventory, labeling and other fresh operational functions while driving consistency and quality, reducing shrink and streamlining execution.

“Retailers are under pressure to manage complexity while staying profitable,” said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Logile. “By combining our advanced Fresh Item Management technology with Connors Group’s operational expertise, we’re giving retailers a practical, scalable way to drive margin, reduce waste, and stay competitive.”

With more than 16 years of dedicated consulting in the grocery and food retail space, Connors Group brings invaluable hands-on expertise, complementing Logile's innovative software solutions. Retailers will now have the ability to seamlessly integrate technology and operational best practices, effectively meeting customer demands while maintaining profitability.

Both companies share a commitment to helping retailers achieve measurable business outcomes, providing fresh, in-stock products profitably, reducing waste, and optimizing labor resources. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in transforming fresh operations and enhancing competitive advantage for grocery and convenience retailers.

“This partnership brings together the best of software and strategy,” said David Eagan, Retail Practice Managing Director, Connors Group. “The strength of Logile’s software is that it was designed and tested by grocery experts, reflecting the real challenges grocers face. With Logile, we help retailers take control of fresh operations and make changes that deliver immediate and lasting impact.”

About Connors Group

Connors Group is an industrial engineering management consultancy specializing in operational improvement, and productivity enhancement to help companies increase sales and profitability. Founded in 2008, Connors Group leverages a high-performance workforce approach to build trusted partnerships with our customers across the globe. Learn more at connorsllc.com.

About Logile

Logile is the leading retail operations platform provider, delivering intelligent, AI-powered solutions for forecasting, labor planning, workforce management, fresh item management, food safety and store execution. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile to optimize performance, reduce costs, and empower confident, connected stores. Learn more at www.logile.com.