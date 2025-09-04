CoreTrust Expands Strategic Partnership With Coupa, Adding AI-Native Total Spend Management and Analytics to Transform Procurement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) trusted by over 3,700 businesses, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Coupa, the leading AI platform for total spend management. Following an initial collaboration earlier this year to enhance Coupa Advantage with CoreTrust’s supplier contracts, the new phase of the partnership brings Coupa’s full AI-native total spend management platform and advanced analytics capabilities into the CoreTrust ecosystem — offering an end-to-end procurement solution designed for today’s resource-constrained, digitally driven environment.

Together, these new offerings will allow CoreTrust members to:

Deploy Coupa’s unified total spend management platform to streamline and manage all spend, both direct and indirect

Leverage Coupa’s AI and advanced analytics engine to gain deeper insights into spending behavior and identify opportunities for cost reduction

Combine best-in-class Total Spend Management technology with CoreTrust’s extensive supplier contracts for faster, smarter purchasing

“We’re seeing an urgent need among CoreTrust members to modernize procurement without overcomplicating it,” said James Hallock, Interim CEO of CoreTrust. “By bringing Coupa’s full platform and analytics capabilities directly into our offering, we’re creating a one-stop shop for smarter procurement—where our members can analyze spend, automate workflows, and unlock savings.”

A Three-Phase Partnership Built for Transformation

With today’s announcement, the Coupa-CoreTrust partnership now spans three integrated phases:

Phase 1 (announced earlier this year) : CoreTrust expanded the Coupa Advantage Program by doubling the number of pre-vetted suppliers available to Coupa customers, enriching the value of negotiated contracts and accelerating savings.

(announced earlier this year) CoreTrust expanded the Coupa Advantage Program by doubling the number of pre-vetted suppliers available to Coupa customers, enriching the value of negotiated contracts and accelerating savings. Phase 2 (new): CoreTrust members can now purchase pre-negotiated packages of Coupa’s AI-native total spend management platform at exclusive, discounted pricing. These packages are specifically designed for CoreTrust members and cover the full design-to-pay (D2P) lifecycle, enabling organizations to deploy automation, improve compliance, and realize faster ROI without lengthy RFP processes.

(new): CoreTrust members can now purchase pre-negotiated packages of Coupa’s AI-native total spend management platform at exclusive, discounted pricing. These packages are specifically designed for CoreTrust members and cover the full design-to-pay (D2P) lifecycle, enabling organizations to deploy automation, improve compliance, and realize faster ROI without lengthy RFP processes. Phase 3 (new): Coupa’s analytics capabilities are being embedded into the CoreTrust experience at no additional cost to members—enabling them to classify spend data, uncover gaps, and proactively identify where contract and platform optimization can drive further savings.

By combining these elements, CoreTrust can now support members across the full procurement lifecycle—from data-driven strategy development to execution and optimization.

“This is a game-changer for procurement teams that want more control, more insight, and more results—without adding more complexity,” said Greg Harbor, Chief Partner Officer at Coupa. “By combining our AI-native total spend management platform and robust analytics with CoreTrust’s trusted contract portfolio, we’re empowering customers to unlock significant efficiencies, make data-driven decisions, and maximize the impact of every dollar spent.”

This new end-to-end offering is particularly well-suited for upper mid-market and private equity-backed companies that are looking to optimize spend, reduce over hiring, and accelerate their digital transformation without the time and cost of complex RFPs. With pre-packaged solutions and contract compliance built in, organizations can start realizing ROI immediately.

“We’ve always helped our members find the right supplier relationships,” continued Hallock. “And with Coupa’s analytics engine now integrated behind the scenes, we can proactively identify inefficiencies, make smarter recommendations, and guide members toward a full procurement transformation—faster than ever before.”

