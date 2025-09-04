Event Network Expands RELEX Partnership to Power Growth and Local Curation in Experiential Retail

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Event Network, the leading operator of experiential retail in North America, is expanding its partnership with RELEX Solutions to support its ongoing growth and commitment to local curation. This expanded collaboration is designed to strengthen Event Network’s ability to forecast demand, streamline operations, and manage complex, highly tailored assortments across its diverse and growing retail network.

Event Network operates hundreds of stores at cultural attractions, including museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, and science centers, as well as resorts, hotels, and other high-traffic destinations across North America. Renowned for creating memorable shopping experiences, Event Network distinguishes itself by offering locally produced and locally relevant products, carefully curated for each unique location. These assortments showcase the work of local artisans and reflect the distinct character of each venue, delivering a sense of place and authenticity for every visitor.

As the company continues to expand, managing these highly customized and location-specific assortments becomes increasingly complex. The RELEX unified supply chain and retail planning platform empowers Event Network to deliver the right locally produced products and curated selections to each store, aligning inventory with real-time demand and guest preferences. By leveraging advanced AI and machine learning, Event Network optimizes assortment planning and inventory management to maximize both guest satisfaction and revenue potential.

Centralized forecasting and automated replenishment help reduce manual ordering, streamline product selection, and ensure high on-shelf availability, making it possible for every store to offer the right mix of products, including those from local vendors and artisans. This approach supports Event Network’s mission to celebrate local culture, enrich guest experiences, and support community businesses across its retail footprint.

“Expanding our partnership with RELEX allows us to deliver on our promise of locally curated experiences at scale,” says Ryan Close, Chief Technology Officer at Event Network. “Their technology enables us to offer each location a unique assortment, with a strong emphasis on locally produced and locally relevant products, while ensuring the right items are always available for our guests.”

“Event Network's commitment to local curation sets a new standard in experiential retail,” said Tiina Kanninen, SVP of Customer Success, RELEX Solutions. “We’re proud to support their innovative approach and help optimize their operations for continued growth and community impact.”

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified supply chain planning platform for retailers and manufacturers, enabled by proven AI technology. We help companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Brands like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Ford South America, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, Systemair and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/